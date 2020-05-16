Should You Investigate Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) At US$72.11?

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J), which is in the construction business, and is based in United States, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Jacobs Engineering Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Jacobs Engineering Group worth?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Jacobs Engineering Group’s ratio of 57.66x is above its peer average of 12.28x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Construction industry. Furthermore, Jacobs Engineering Group’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach levels around its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Jacobs Engineering Group look like?

NYSE:J Past and Future Earnings May 16th 2020

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In Jacobs Engineering Group’s case, its earnings over the next year are expected to double, indicating an incredibly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? J’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe J should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on J for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for J, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Jacobs Engineering Group. You can find everything you need to know about Jacobs Engineering Group in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Jacobs Engineering Group, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

