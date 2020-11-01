Should You Investigate Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) At UK£1.30?

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£1.63 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£1.23. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Hollywood Bowl Group's current trading price of UK£1.30 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Hollywood Bowl Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Hollywood Bowl Group?

According to my valuation model, Hollywood Bowl Group seems to be fairly priced at around 12% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Hollywood Bowl Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £1.48, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Hollywood Bowl Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Hollywood Bowl Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 4.6% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Hollywood Bowl Group, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? BOWL’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BOWL, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Hollywood Bowl Group at this point in time. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Hollywood Bowl Group.

