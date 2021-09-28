Should You Investigate Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) At UK£23.75?

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the AIM. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Fevertree Drinks’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Fevertree Drinks still cheap?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 62.06x is currently well-above the industry average of 31.37x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Fevertree Drinks’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Fevertree Drinks?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Fevertree Drinks' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 42%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in FEVR’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe FEVR should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FEVR for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for FEVR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Fevertree Drinks, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Fevertree Drinks, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

