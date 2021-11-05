Should You Investigate The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) At US$20.62?

While The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at E.W. Scripps’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is E.W. Scripps still cheap?

Good news, investors! E.W. Scripps is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $28.15, but it is currently trading at US$20.62 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that E.W. Scripps’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will E.W. Scripps generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. E.W. Scripps' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 97%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since SSP is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SSP for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SSP. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into E.W. Scripps, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example - E.W. Scripps has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

