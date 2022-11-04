Should You Investigate dormakaba Holding AG (VTX:DOKA) At CHF304?

While dormakaba Holding AG (VTX:DOKA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the SWX over the last few months, increasing to CHF461 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CHF304. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether dormakaba Holding's current trading price of CHF304 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at dormakaba Holding’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is dormakaba Holding Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 20.07x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 20.79x, which means if you buy dormakaba Holding today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that dormakaba Holding should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because dormakaba Holding’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from dormakaba Holding?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. dormakaba Holding's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? DOKA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at DOKA? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DOKA, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for DOKA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with dormakaba Holding (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

