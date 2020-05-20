Should You Investigate Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (VTX:CFR) At CHF54.66?

Let's talk about the popular Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (VTX:CFR). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the SWX over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Compagnie Financière Richemont’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Compagnie Financière Richemont worth?

Compagnie Financière Richemont is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Compagnie Financière Richemont’s ratio of 31.15x is above its peer average of 15.54x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Luxury industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Compagnie Financière Richemont’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Compagnie Financière Richemont?

SWX:CFR Past and Future Earnings May 20th 2020

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Compagnie Financière Richemont’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 85%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CFR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CFR should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CFR for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for CFR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

