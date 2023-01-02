Should You Investigate Bonia Corporation Berhad (KLSE:BONIA) At RM2.27?

Bonia Corporation Berhad (KLSE:BONIA), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the KLSE over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Bonia Corporation Berhad’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Bonia Corporation Berhad?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.13x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.03x, which means if you buy Bonia Corporation Berhad today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Bonia Corporation Berhad should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Bonia Corporation Berhad’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Bonia Corporation Berhad look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Bonia Corporation Berhad, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, BONIA appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on BONIA, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BONIA for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on BONIA should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you'd like to know more about Bonia Corporation Berhad as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Bonia Corporation Berhad (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

