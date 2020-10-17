If You Invested $5,000 in These Stocks During the Crash in March, You’d Be Rich

A recent story by The New York Times revealed that members of President Donald Trump’s administration were warning their biggest donors and select others about the threat posed by the coronavirus to the economy. The warnings made their way into a memo by a former hedge fund manager that began to spread among elite traders on Wall Street, allowing them to profit by shorting stocks prior to the March crash — and potentially jumping onto stocks that were set for a huge expansion as COVID-19 boosted their prospects.

This all raises an important question: If you were someone rich enough to get an (illegal) advanced heads up about the effect the pandemic would have on the economy, how much could you have made? Here’s a look at how much you could have made if you had been able to invest $5,000 into each of these high-flying stocks before they took off.

Last updated: Oct. 16, 2020

Fastly Inc. (FSLY)

Price on March 23: $17.98

$17.98 Price on Oct. 15: $89.70

$89.70 Value of $5,000 invested on March 23 now: $24,944.38

Sunrun Inc.





Price on March 23: $9.02

$9.02 Price on Oct. 15: $64.21

$64.21 Value of $5,000 invested on March 23 now: $35,593.13

Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST)





Price on March 23: $24.16

$24.16 Price on Oct. 15: $99.89

$99.89 Value of $5,000 invested on March 23 now: $20,672.60

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON)





Price on March 23: $23.34

$23.34 Price on Oct. 15: $136.43

$136.43 Value of $5,000 invested on March 23 now: $29,226.65

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)





Price on March 23: $5.83

$5.83 Price on Oct. 15: $26.62

$26.62 Value of $5,000 invested on March 23 now: $22,830.19

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)





Price on March 23: $3.93

$3.93 Price on Oct. 15: $38.10

$38.10 Value of $5,000 invested on March 23 now: $48,473.28

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)





Price on March 23: $86.86

$86.86 Price on Oct. 15: $448.88

$448.88 Value of $5,000 invested on March 23 now: $25,839.28

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)





Price on March 23: $3.42

$3.42 Price on Oct. 15: $17.03

$17.03 Value of $5,000 invested on March 23 now: $24,897.66

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)





Price on March 23: $7.25

$7.25 Price on Oct. 15: $61.09

$61.09 Value of $5,000 invested on March 23 now: $42,131.03

Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO)





Price on March 23: $21.16

$21.16 Price on Oct. 15: $143.93

$143.93 Value of $5,000 invested on March 23 now: $34,009.92

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)





Price on March 23: $1.57

$1.57 Price on Oct. 15: $22.30

$22.30 Value of $5,000 invested on March 23 now: $71,019.11

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZOOM)





Price on March 23: $159.56

$159.56 Price on Oct. 15: $536.40

$536.40 Value of $5,000 invested on March 23 now: $16,808.72

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)





Price on March 23: $3.40

$3.40 Price on Oct. 15: $32.62

$32.62 Value of $5,000 invested on March 23 now: $47,970.59

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK)





Price on March 23: $4.61

$4.61 Price on Oct. 15: $80.34

$80.34 Value of $5,000 invested on March 23 now: $87,136.66

Novavax Inc. (NVAX)





Price on March 23: $10.76

$10.76 Price on Oct. 15: $111.42

$111.42 Value of $5,000 invested on March 23 now: $51,775.09

