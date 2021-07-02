If You Invested $1,000 in These Cryptocurrencies a Year Ago, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now

shapecharge / Getty Images

Cryptocurrency has been all the rage in 2020 and 2021, dominating message boards and even the mainstream financial press. While the long-term viability of cryptocurrency is still hotly debated, there's no denying that those who have bought into the mania over the past year have made some incredible sums.

Topping the list is Dogecoin, which originated as a joke but turned $1,000 into over $126,000 from June 2020 to June 2021. Probably the most well-known cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, transformed that $1,000 into "only" $3,786 over that year -- a nearly four-to-one return -- while others like Ethereum and Cardano had 10x and 20x returns, respectively. If you're considering jumping onto the bandwagon with any of these cryptocurrencies, be sure to check with your financial advisor to see that this type of investing matches your objectives and risk tolerance. Read on for the financial impact of owning these 10 cryptocurrencies over the past year.

Last updated: June 22, 2021

Data analyzing in exchange stock market: the candle chars on display.

USD Coin (USD)

June 1, 2020 Price: $1.0013

# of Shares $1,000 Would Buy on June 1, 2020: 998.7017

June 1, 2021 Price: $1.0005

How Much Would Your Crypto Would Be Worth After One Year: $999.20

Total Year Profit: -$0.80

3d render of computer keyboard with Tether button and bull.

Tether (USDT)

June 1, 2020 Price: $0.9988

# of Shares $1,000 Would Buy on June 1, 2020: 1,001.2014

June 1, 2021 Price: $1.0006

How Much Would Your Crypto Would Be Worth After One Year: $1,001.80

Total Year Profit: $1.80

Crypto currency background with various of shiny silver and golden physical cryptocurrencies symbol coins, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, zcash, ripple.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

June 1, 2020 Price: $243.96

# of Shares $1,000 Would Buy on June 1, 2020: 4.0990

June 1, 2021 Price: $683.69

How Much Would Your Crypto Would Be Worth After One Year: $2,802.47

Total Year Profit: $1,802.47

Sofia, Bulgaria - April 24, 2014: Studio shot of bitcoin in a row on black background .

Bitcoin (BTC)

June 1, 2020 Price: $9,582.02

# of Shares $1,000 Would Buy on June 1, 2020: 0.1044

June 1, 2021 Price: $36,277.85

How Much Would Your Crypto Would Be Worth After One Year: $3,786.03

Total Year Profit: $2,786.03

ripple coin xrp

XRP (XRP)

June 1, 2020 Price: $0.2045

# of Shares $1,000 Would Buy on June 1, 2020: 4,889.9756

June 1, 2021 Price: $1.0244

How Much Would Your Crypto Would Be Worth After One Year: $5,009.29

Total Year Profit: $4,009.29

Business woman working on tablet with cryptocurrency bitcoin link network and online concept.

Chainlink (LINK)

June 1, 2020 Price: $4.3442

# of Shares $1,000 Would Buy on June 1, 2020: 230.1920

June 1, 2021 Price: $30.09

How Much Would Your Crypto Would Be Worth After One Year: $6,926.48

Total Year Profit: $5,926.48

MORGANTOWN, WV - 31 DECEMBER 2017: Ethereum or ether coin lying on top of similar golden coins to illustrate cybercurrencies.

Ethereum (ETH)

June 1, 2020 Price: $238.01

# of Shares $1,000 Would Buy on June 1, 2020: 4.2015

June 1, 2021 Price: $2,595.80

How Much Would Your Crypto Would Be Worth After One Year: $10,906.26

Total Year Profit: $9,906.26

Binance Coin (BNB)

June 1, 2020 Price: $17.40

# of Shares $1,000 Would Buy on June 1, 2020: 57.4713

June 1, 2021 Price: $353.16

How Much Would Your Crypto Would Be Worth After One Year: $20,296.55

Total Year Profit: $19,296.55

cardano crypto coin on teal background

Cardano (ADA)

June 1, 2020 Price: $0.07932

# of Shares $1,000 Would Buy on June 1, 2020: 12,607.1609

June 1, 2021 Price: $1.7424

How Much Would Your Crypto Would Be Worth After One Year: $21,966.72

Total Year Profit: $20,966.72

Digital currency physical metal dogecoin coin.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

June 1, 2020 Price: $0.002581

# of Shares $1,000 Would Buy on June 1, 2020: 387,446.7261

June 1, 2021 Price: $0.3257

How Much Would Your Crypto Would Be Worth After One Year: $126,191.40

Total Year Profit: $125,191.40

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used CoinMarketCap.com’s data on the ten largest cryptocurrencies in terms of total market cap as of 11:17 a.m. PST on June 2, 2021. With these cryptos isolated GOBankingRates then found (1) June 1, 2020, price as of 12 p.m. EST on that date; (2) number of shares $1,000 would buy you on June 1, 2020; (3) June 1, 2021, price as of 12 p.m. EST on that date; (4) how much your crypto would be worth after one year; and (5) total profit after one year of investing. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 2, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: If You Invested $1,000 in These Cryptocurrencies a Year Ago, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now