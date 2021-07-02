If You Invested $1,000 in These Cryptocurrencies a Year Ago, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now
Cryptocurrency has been all the rage in 2020 and 2021, dominating message boards and even the mainstream financial press. While the long-term viability of cryptocurrency is still hotly debated, there's no denying that those who have bought into the mania over the past year have made some incredible sums.
Topping the list is Dogecoin, which originated as a joke but turned $1,000 into over $126,000 from June 2020 to June 2021. Probably the most well-known cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, transformed that $1,000 into "only" $3,786 over that year -- a nearly four-to-one return -- while others like Ethereum and Cardano had 10x and 20x returns, respectively. If you're considering jumping onto the bandwagon with any of these cryptocurrencies, be sure to check with your financial advisor to see that this type of investing matches your objectives and risk tolerance. Read on for the financial impact of owning these 10 cryptocurrencies over the past year.
Last updated: June 22, 2021
USD Coin (USD)
June 1, 2020 Price: $1.0013
# of Shares $1,000 Would Buy on June 1, 2020: 998.7017
June 1, 2021 Price: $1.0005
How Much Would Your Crypto Would Be Worth After One Year: $999.20
Total Year Profit: -$0.80
Tether (USDT)
June 1, 2020 Price: $0.9988
# of Shares $1,000 Would Buy on June 1, 2020: 1,001.2014
June 1, 2021 Price: $1.0006
How Much Would Your Crypto Would Be Worth After One Year: $1,001.80
Total Year Profit: $1.80
Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
June 1, 2020 Price: $243.96
# of Shares $1,000 Would Buy on June 1, 2020: 4.0990
June 1, 2021 Price: $683.69
How Much Would Your Crypto Would Be Worth After One Year: $2,802.47
Total Year Profit: $1,802.47
Bitcoin (BTC)
June 1, 2020 Price: $9,582.02
# of Shares $1,000 Would Buy on June 1, 2020: 0.1044
June 1, 2021 Price: $36,277.85
How Much Would Your Crypto Would Be Worth After One Year: $3,786.03
Total Year Profit: $2,786.03
XRP (XRP)
June 1, 2020 Price: $0.2045
# of Shares $1,000 Would Buy on June 1, 2020: 4,889.9756
June 1, 2021 Price: $1.0244
How Much Would Your Crypto Would Be Worth After One Year: $5,009.29
Total Year Profit: $4,009.29
Chainlink (LINK)
June 1, 2020 Price: $4.3442
# of Shares $1,000 Would Buy on June 1, 2020: 230.1920
June 1, 2021 Price: $30.09
How Much Would Your Crypto Would Be Worth After One Year: $6,926.48
Total Year Profit: $5,926.48
Ethereum (ETH)
June 1, 2020 Price: $238.01
# of Shares $1,000 Would Buy on June 1, 2020: 4.2015
June 1, 2021 Price: $2,595.80
How Much Would Your Crypto Would Be Worth After One Year: $10,906.26
Total Year Profit: $9,906.26
Binance Coin (BNB)
June 1, 2020 Price: $17.40
# of Shares $1,000 Would Buy on June 1, 2020: 57.4713
June 1, 2021 Price: $353.16
How Much Would Your Crypto Would Be Worth After One Year: $20,296.55
Total Year Profit: $19,296.55
Cardano (ADA)
June 1, 2020 Price: $0.07932
# of Shares $1,000 Would Buy on June 1, 2020: 12,607.1609
June 1, 2021 Price: $1.7424
How Much Would Your Crypto Would Be Worth After One Year: $21,966.72
Total Year Profit: $20,966.72
Dogecoin (DOGE)
June 1, 2020 Price: $0.002581
# of Shares $1,000 Would Buy on June 1, 2020: 387,446.7261
June 1, 2021 Price: $0.3257
How Much Would Your Crypto Would Be Worth After One Year: $126,191.40
Total Year Profit: $125,191.40
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used CoinMarketCap.com’s data on the ten largest cryptocurrencies in terms of total market cap as of 11:17 a.m. PST on June 2, 2021. With these cryptos isolated GOBankingRates then found (1) June 1, 2020, price as of 12 p.m. EST on that date; (2) number of shares $1,000 would buy you on June 1, 2020; (3) June 1, 2021, price as of 12 p.m. EST on that date; (4) how much your crypto would be worth after one year; and (5) total profit after one year of investing. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 2, 2021.
