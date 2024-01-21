Investec Champions Cup: Toulouse 31-19 Bath - visitors miss out on home knockout tie

Investec Champions Cup Pool 2 Toulouse (19) 31 Tries: Meafou, Ramos 2, Penalty try, Mallia Cons: Ramos 2 Bath (19) Tries: Obano, Du Toit, Lawrence Cons: Spencer 2

Bath missed out on a home knockout tie in the Investec Champions Cup after an entertaining away defeat at Toulouse.

Both sides scored three first-half tries, with Toulouse's coming through Emmanuel Meafou, Thomas Ramos and a penalty try.

Bath, who were 12-0 down at one point, responded through Beno Obano, Thomas du Toit and Ollie Lawrence.

Juan Cruz Mallia and Ramos' second try denied the Premiership side the crucial losing bonus point.

Bath, who had already qualified for the knockouts, only required one point for a home last-16 tie, which Harlequins take advantage of thanks to their big win over Ulster on Saturday.

The result secures Toulouse's spot as number-one seed heading into the knockout stages, which ensures home advantage until the final.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Toulouse: Kinghorn; Mallia, Delibes, Ahki, Lebel; Ramos, Dupont (capt); Baille, Mauvaka, Aldegheri, Arnold, Meafou, Cros, Willis, Jelonch.

Replacements: Marchand, Ainu'u, Laulala, Brennan, Placines, Retiere, Guitoune, Capuozzo.

Bath: Gallagher; Cokanasiga, Ojomoh, Lawrence, Muir; Russell, Spencer (capt); Obano, Annett, Du Toit, Roux, Ewels, Bayliss, Cloete, Reid.

Replacements: Faiva, Schoeman, Stuart, Stooke, Richards, Schreuder, Bailey, Redpath.

Sin-bins: Charlie Ewels (29), Chris Cloete (62)