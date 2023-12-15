Investec Champions Cup: Theo McFarland comes in as Saracens make four changes for Connacht game

Theo McFarland impressed at the Rugby World Cup for Samoa

Investec Champions Cup: Pool 1 - Saracens v Connacht Venue: StoneX Stadium Dates: Saturday, 16 December Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Mark McCall has made four changes to his Saracens team to face Connacht in the Investec Champions Cup on Saturday.

Lock Theo McFarland comes into the starting XV for Hugh Tizard and scrum-half Aled Davies replaces Ivan van Zyl.

Centre Olly Hartley comes into the midfield for Elliot Daly, with Argentina's Lucio Cinti on the wing.

Number eight Billy Vunipola also starts after his red card for a clear-out was overturned following the opening defeat in South Africa by Bulls.

Vunipola was sent off in the 52nd minute after making direct head contact with Cameron Hanekom. A disciplinary panel ruled the act was foul play but that there was insufficient force to justify a red card.

Fly-half Owen Farrell will captain Saracens for the second time since announcing he will be unavailable for the 2024 Six Nations to prioritise his family and mental wellbeing.

The three-time champions were the only English side of eight not to win in the opening round of Champions Cup matches.

Connacht suffered a 41-5 defeat by Bordeaux-Begles in their opening game and make nine changes to their starting team for the trip to Saracens.

Ireland wing Mack Hansen, who started against Bordeaux at full-back, was injured in the defeat and is replaced by John Porch.

Winger Shayne Bolton makes his first appearance of the campaign and lock Gavin Thornbury also comes into the starting XV for his first game in a year after a serious knee injury.

Fly-half Jack Carty will make his 200th appearance for the Irish province.

Line-ups

Saracens: Goode; Cinti, Tompkins, Hartley, Maitland; Farrell, Davies; M Vunipola, George, Clarey, Itoje, McFarland, Gonzalez, Christie, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Dan, West, Mulipola, Tizard, Knight, Van Zyl, Parton, Lewington.

Connacht: Porch; Ralston, Farrell, Aki, Bolton; Carty, Blade; Duggan, Heffernan, Aungier, Murray, Thornbury, Prendergast, Oliver, Boyle.

Replacements: Tierney-Martin, Buckley, Bealham, Joyce, Butler, McDonald, Hanrahan, Kilgallen.

Referee: Luc Ramos