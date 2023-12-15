Northampton Saints 22-19 Toulon - Investec Champions Cup: Late Tom Lockett try seals victory

George Furbank scored two of Northampton Saints' four tries

Investec Champions Cup Pool 3 Northampton Saints: (10) 22 Tries: Seabrook, Furbank (2), Lockett Con: Smith Toulon: (3) 19 Tries: Jaminet, Ribbans Pen: Herve (2) Drop goal: Jaminet

Tom Lockett's late try sealed a dramatic Investec Champions Cup bonus-point win for Northampton over Toulon.

Two yellow cards for the French side saw them go down to 13 players with less than five minutes left and holding a one-point lead.

And after 12 attacking phases, Lockett went over to the delight of the Franklins Gardens crowd.

Victory made it two from two for Saints in Pool 3 after they overcame Glasgow Warriors last Friday.

More to follow.