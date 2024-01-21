Investec Champions Cup last 16: Saracens play Bordeaux, Northampton host Munster, Leicester face Leinster

Saracens have won the Champions Cup three times

Saracens will aim to get revenge for their record European defeat when they return to Bordeaux Begles in the Investec Champions Cup last 16.

The Premiership champions were thrashed 55-15 by Bordeaux in the pool stage.

Northampton Saints also face Munster again, having beaten them on Saturday after being reduced to 14 men.

There is an all Premiership fixture as Exeter Chiefs host Bath, while Harlequins host Glasgow Warriors and Leicester travel to Leinster.

The Irish province, runners-up over the past two seasons, finished their pool stage with a bonus-point win over the Tigers.

Defending champions La Rochelle sealed their spot in the knockouts on Sunday following a convincing victory over Sale in Manchester; they will travel to South Africa to play the Stormers.

This is another repeat fixture as the sides met in the second round, with the Stormers winning thanks to an injury-time Manie Libbok conversion.

There is also an all-French match-up as top seed Toulouse host Racing 92 after victory over Cardiff for the Paris outfit seized a spot in the last 16.

South African side Bulls, who beat Bordeaux and Saracens in the pool stages, host Lyon - who beat them 29-28 in round two.

The competition will resume after this year's Six Nations with the final being held in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 25 May.

Last-16 fixtures

Toulouse v Racing 92

Exeter Chiefs v Bath

Leinster v Leicester Tigers

Northampton v Munster

Bordeaux Begles v Saracens

Harlequins v Glasgow Warriors

Bulls v Lyon

Stormers v La Rochelle

Potential quarter-finals

The quarter-finals could see last year's finalists La Rochelle and Leinster meet again, if both sides come through their last-16 fixtures.

The winner of Toulouse and Racing will face the winner of Exeter against Bath.

Harlequins, who would have home advantage with victory over Glasgow, would play the winner of Saracens' rematch in Bordeaux.

Finally, the winner of Northampton against Munster would face the winner of Bulls v Lyon.

Story continues

Sale, Ulster, Connacht and Bayonne drop into Challenge Cup

Sale's defeat against La Rochelle means they drop into the Challenge Cup. Irish provinces Ulster and Connacht also go into the second tier after finishing fifth in their pool. Despite victory over Exeter in their final pool game, Champions Cup debutants Bayonne also fall into the Challenge Cup.

Bristol, Cardiff, Toulon and Stade out of Europe

After finishing bottom of their respective pools Bristol Bears, Cardiff, Toulon and Stade Francais are all out of Europe completely until next season.

Key dates

Last 16 - 5/6/7 April

Quarter-finals - 12/13/14 April

Semi-finals - 3/4/5 May

Final - 25 May