Investec Champions Cup: Josh Caulfield banned for four weeks after EPCR succeeds with appeal

Josh Caulfield has been an ever-present in Bristol's matchday squads this season

Bristol Bears lock Josh Caulfield has been banned for four weeks after European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) successfully appealed against a decision to overturn his red card.

Caulfield was sent off against Connacht in the Champions Cup on 19 January for stamping on prop Finlay Bealham.

A independent disciplinary committee then decided the offence did not warrant a red card.

But EPCR, which runs European club rugby competitions, contested that.

The Bears were knocked out of Europe after defeat by Connacht and sit eighth in the Premiership.