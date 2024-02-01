Investec Champions Cup: Josh Caulfield banned for four weeks after EPCR succeeds with appeal
Bristol Bears lock Josh Caulfield has been banned for four weeks after European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) successfully appealed against a decision to overturn his red card.
Caulfield was sent off against Connacht in the Champions Cup on 19 January for stamping on prop Finlay Bealham.
A independent disciplinary committee then decided the offence did not warrant a red card.
But EPCR, which runs European club rugby competitions, contested that.
The Bears were knocked out of Europe after defeat by Connacht and sit eighth in the Premiership.