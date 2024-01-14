La Rochelle 45-12 Leicester: Tigers thrashed by Champions Cup holders

Will Skelton of La Rochelle scored his team's second try

Investec Champions Cup: Pool 4 La Rochelle: (21) 45 Tries: Bourgarit, Skelton, Seuteni 2, Thomas 2, Sclavi Cons: Hastoy 5 Leicester: (7) 12 Tries: Martin, Kelly Con: Shillcock

La Rochelle ran in seven tries to crush Leicester as the Tigers lost their unbeaten record in the Champions Cup.

The French side, European champions for the last two years, never looked back after Pierre Bougarit's early try.

Will Skelton and UJ Seuteni crossed before half-time, while George Martin grabbed the Tigers' first try.

Two tries for Teddy Thomas, one for Joel Sclavi and another for Seuteni sealed the hosts' first pool win, while Dan Kelly scored a late consolation.

The result moves La Rochelle into fourth and final qualifying place in Pool 4, one place and two points behind Sale who they play next Sunday for a place in the last 16.

Leicester are in third and host pool leaders Leinster at Welford Road on Saturday.

More to follow...

Line-ups

La Rochelle: Dulin; Thomas, Seuteni, Danty, Leyds; Hastoy, Kerr-Barlow; Wardi, Bourgarit, Atonio, Dillane, Skelton, Boudehent, Botia, Alldritt (capt).

Replacements: Lespiaucq, Sclavi, Kuntelia, Picquette, Cancoriet, Tanga, Berjon, Reus.

Leicester Tigers: Brown; Simmons, Kelly, Kata, Bassett; Shillcock, Youngs; Cronin, Montoya (capt), Cole, Martin, Chessum, Rogerson, Cracknell, Hatherell.

Replacements: Theobald-Thomas, Van Wyk, Heyes, Carter, Wiese, Whiteley, Pollard, Scott.

Referee: Andy Brace (Ire)

