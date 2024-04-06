Investec Champions Cup: Exeter 21-15 Bath - Hosts fight back to book quarter-final spot

Investec Champions Cup last 16 Exeter Chiefs: (7) 21 Tries: Vintcent, Fisilau, Roots Cons: Slade 3 Bath: (12) 15 Tries: Du Toit, Hill Pen: Spencer Con: Spencer

Exeter Chiefs defeated Bath at Sandy Park to book their spot in the Investec Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Despite playing into a strong wind and losing Finn Russell to an early injury, Bath led 12-7 at half-time after tries from Thomas du Toit and Ted Hill.

Exeter had the majority of first-half territory, but could only manage one score through Ross Vintcent.

However, the hosts clicked into gear in the second period with tries from Greg Fisilau and Ethan Roots.

Rob Baxter's side will now face the winner of Toulouse or Racing 92, who will play on Sunday, in the quarter-finals next weekend.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Exeter: Hodge; Feyi-Waboso, Slade, Devoto, Woodburn; Skinner, Cairns; Sio, Yeandle, Painter, Tuima, Jenkins (capt), Roots, Tshiunza, Vintcent.

Replacements: Innard, Southworth, Street, Pearson, Fisilau, Townsend, Haydon-Wood, Wimbush.

Bath: Gallagher; Cokanasiga, Lawrence, Redpath, Muir; Russell, Spencer (capt); Obano, Dunn, Du Toit, Roux, Ewels, Hill, Underhill, Barbeary.

Replacements: Annett, Schoeman, Stuart, Stooke, Reid, Schreuder, Bailey, Coetzee.

Sin-bin: Tom Dunn (5)

Referee: Luc Ramos (France)