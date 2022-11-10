Investcorp-Tages announces two senior appointments

Investcorp-Tages

NEW YORK and LONDON and MILAN, Italy, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investcorp-Tages is pleased to announce the appointments of James Medeiros as President and Matthew Sethard-Wright as Head of Business Development (Europe).



James joins the Executive Committee and is based in New York. Working alongside co-CEOs Lionel Erdely and Salvatore Cordaro on the overall management and business strategy of the firm, he will oversee product and business development initiatives and work closely with the firm’s global client base.

James has more than 25 years of experience in alternative investments. Prior to joining Investcorp-Tages, James was CEO of Graham Capital Management, which grew significantly during his time at the firm and expanded across a range of alternative investment strategies. He was previously at Moore Capital Management and Fortress Investment Group.

James said: “I’m very excited to join the Investcorp-Tages team, particularly at a time when robust alternative investment strategies are needed, perhaps now more than ever, to enhance and diversify client portfolios.”

In a separate appointment, Matthew Sethard-Wright has joined Investcorp-Tages as Head of Business Development (Europe), based in London. Matthew was previously CEO at 1167 Capital and has over 35 years of experience in the industry. Matthew started his career at Baring Asset Management before becoming European Sales Director at F&C Asset Management and Head of Sales at Nevsky Capital.

Lionel Erdely, co-CEO, Investcorp-Tages, said: “We are delighted to welcome James and Matthew to the firm. They both have had extraordinarily successful careers and will make major contributions to the business.”

Salvatore Cordaro, co-CEO, Investcorp-Tages, added: “Lionel and I very much look forward to working with James and Matthew. This will further strengthen our ability to grow the firm and continue its success.”

About Investcorp-Tages

Investcorp-Tages is a global multi-manager investment firm that was launched in May 2020 through a 50/50 joint venture between Investcorp and Tages Group. With offices based in London, New York and Milan, Investcorp-Tages manages alternative assets for institutional investors worldwide, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, family offices, insurance companies and other financial institutions. Investcorp-Tages focuses on providing bespoke solutions by delivering differentiated sources of returns across alternative assets for its clients, and benefits from the extensive experience and expertise built up in the space by Investcorp and Tages.

