Investar Holding (NASDAQ:ISTR) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.09

Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) will increase its dividend on the 29th of July to US$0.09. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.6%.

Investar Holding's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Before making this announcement, Investar Holding was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 130.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 15% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Investar Holding Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Investar Holding has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The first annual payment during the last 8 years was US$0.027 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.34. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 37% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

Investar Holding May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings have grown at around 2.5% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. If Investar Holding is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On Investar Holding's Dividend

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 4 analysts we track are forecasting for Investar Holding for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is Investar Holding not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

