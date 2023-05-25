Invest in Healthcare with This Red-Hot ETF Today

The health care sector in North American has been a fantastic source of growth for investors who have been able to stomach its historic volatility. This space is geared up for huge growth in the years and decades ahead as leaps in research and technology as well as an aging population are set to transform the industry. Moreover, the crossing of healthcare and digital technology is a lucrative playground for investors right now.

Grand View Research recently valued the global smart health care market at US$144 billion in 2022. This market is expected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% from 2023 to 2030. Telehealth, which involves the use of digital technology to provide remote health care, is another fast-growing subsector.

Investors who want to get in on this space may want to consider the TD Global Healthcare Leaders ETF (TSX:TDOC). This exchange-traded fund seeks to track the performance of a global equity index which measures the investment return of global issuers related to health care. Shares of this ETF have moved up marginally so far in 2023. Meanwhile, the ETF is up 7.9% in the year-over-year period.

This health care focused fund is weighted nearly 65% in United States assets. Some of the top holdings in this fund include Novartis, the Swiss-American pharmaceutical giant, Merck and Co., a top U.S. pharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca, a pharma and biotechnology company that gained worldwide fame for its work in creating one of the first viable COVID-19 vaccines, and many others.