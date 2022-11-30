Invesco ltd: Form 8.3 - Amgen Inc OPD
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER
RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser
Invesco Ltd.
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a)
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates
Amgen Inc
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree (Note 1)
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken
29/11/2022
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
YES
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) (Note 2)
Class of relevant security
Common Stock US0311621009
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled
10,601,313
1.987
(2) Cash-settled derivatives
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell
Total
10,601,313
1.987
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
Common Stock
Purchase
69
283.38 USD
Common Stock
Purchase
8,882
282.62 USD
Common Stock
Purchase
29,324
281.99 USD
Common Stock
Purchase
105
280.83 USD
Common Stock
Sale
7,312
281.99 USD
Common Stock
Sale
48,023
282.62 USD
Common Stock
Sale
56,655
282.90 USD
Common Stock
Sale
54
279.57 USD
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of
Product
Nature of dealing
Number of
Price
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class of
Product
Writing, purchasing, selling, varying
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
Option
(ii) Exercise
Class of
Product
Exercising/
Number of
Exercise
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)
Class of
Nature of dealing
Details
Price per unit (if
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer.
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
(c) Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?
NO
Date of disclosure
30/11/2022
Contact name
Philippa Holmes
Telephone number
01491 417447
