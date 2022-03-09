Invesco Ltd.: Form 8.3 - Workspace Group Plc
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)
1.
KEY INFORMATION
(a)
Full name of discloser:
Invesco Ltd.
(b)
Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c)
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Workspace Group PLC
(d)
If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e)
Date position held/dealing undertaken:
08-03-2022
(f)
In addition to the company in 1© above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
No
2.
POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1©, copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a)
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security:
1p Ordinary GB00B67G5X01
Interests
Short Positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1)
Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
1,817,300
1.00%
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:
Total
1,817,300
1.00%
–
Class of relevant security:
Interests
Short Positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1)
Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
0
0%
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:
Total
0
0%
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
(b)
Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3.
DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
(a)
Purchases and sales
Class of relevant security
Purchase/sale
Number of securities
Price per unit
1p Ordinary
Purchase
840
6.10 GBP
Class of relevant security
Product description e.g. CFD
Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
Number of reference securities
Price per unit
(c)
Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i)
Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class of relevant security
Product description e.g. call option
Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.
Number of securities to which option relates
Exercise price per unit
Type e.g. American, European etc.
Expiry date
Option money paid/ received per unit
(ii)
Exercise
Class of relevant security
Product description e.g. call option
Exercising/ exercised against
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit
(d)
Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
4.
OTHER INFORMATION
(a)
Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
None
(b)
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
None
(c)
Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
NO
Date of disclosure
09-03-2022
Contact name
Philippa Holmes
Telephone number
01491417000
