Invermere Legion's first ever dinner theatre sure to be a killer time

A murder most foul in Invermere on October 30

By Chadd Cawson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

It will be a killer good time – bloody murder – at the Legion in Invermere on October 30.

The Legion is set to host its first-ever dinner theatre, ‘Murder Most Foul’. Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased at the door which will open at 5:30 p.m.

“This is our first dinner theatre in the Legion. We had dinners with entertainment before, but this is the first one that is hands, or bones, on,” said Marius Hoofd, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 71, located on the unceded territories of the Secwépemc and Ktunaxa Peoples and the land chosen as home by the Métis Peoples of B.C. “The idea came at one of our Wednesday dinners when we started talking about fun things in our past, one of them being a dinner theatre. That, combined with a certain love for Halloween, made it a one and one equals 100.”

Freaks of the night who wish to get in on this Halloween fun and help solve a murder will need to make a reservation by calling at (250) 342-9517 as there is a maximum capacity. As well, the Legion needs to know how many to expect for their three-course dinner before the mayhem really gets underway. Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased at the door which opens at 5:30 p.m.

“We are expecting no more than 50 ghouls, ghosts, goblins, and witches. This is a number that works best for our volunteers,” said Hoofd. “Dinner plans at this moment, will be starting with a wonderful squash soup with broomsticks. The main course is a chicken schnitzel with roasted fall vegetables and potatoes. The dessert will be an apple surprise. Our chef, Jennifer, will make it all ghoulishly good for the pallet and the eyes. Things might change a bit but who knows? This is what is in the stars for now.”

After dinner is done, it will be murder on the menu as the Legion becomes Lockwood Manor. All guests have been invited to the manor for a Halloween party. All the cast members of the spooky whodunnit will take you through the history of the foul murder of Lorraine Lockwood on Halloween night five years prior. Those in haunting attendance will be able to engage the cast in conversation and pick their brains as the four acts unfold. Costumes, of course, are encouraged, and a prize for the best one will be awarded at the end of the night.

“All the cast members are murder suspects. Each of them will exchange facts, suspicions and accusations in a loud conversational manner with the others. The object of the evening is to determine who the murderer is and why,” said Hoofd. “We hope that all who attend have a great evening of fun, food, and entertainment. If this evening works, we at the Legion plan to do it more often.”

