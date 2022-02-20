Inventing Anna: You can still find Anna Delvey on Instagram

Kate Ng
·4 min read

Anna Sorokin – better known as Anna Delvey – has been thrust into the spotlight once again following the release of Shonda RhimesNetflix series about her life, Inventing Anna.

The show chronicles the crimes committed by Sorokin between 2013 and 2017, when she pretended to be a wealthy German heiress to defraud banks and acquaintances of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Sorokin, 31, was convicted of multiple counts of attempted grand larceny, larceny in the second degree, and theft of services. She was sentenced to four to 12 years in state prison, fined USD$24,000 (£17,715) and ordered to pay restitution of about USD$199,000 (£146,892).

The fake socialite was released from prison in February 2021, but was taken back into custody about a month later by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for overstaying her visa. She has remained in ICE custody since then.

Despite still being held in jail, Sorokin has kept a very close eye on her public image from the detention centre. She appears to have regular access to her Instagram account, @theannadelvey, which she has updated since the series launched on Friday 11 February.

Ahead of the show’s release, Sorokin wrote about prison life in an essay for Insider, in which she claims to be the only woman in ICE custody in Orange County Correctional Facility in upstate New York.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anna Delvey2.0 (@theannadelvey)

“Tell me I’m special without telling me I’m special,” she wrote. Sorokin posted a screenshot of the article’s headline on 2 February, her first post on the account since March 2021.

The con artist’s social media account on the platform has been active since December 2013, when she made her first post from Paris.

This correlates with the time she spent in the city as an intern for French fashion magazine Purple, before she moved to New York. All her posts until 2017 chart her life of luxury, with photographs of expensive meals, shopping sprees, selfies and holiday trips filling the feed.

But they come to an abrupt stop after August 2017. By October that same year, Sorokin had been arrested and charged with grand larceny and theft.

The account goes silent for three years, until March 2020 when Sorokin suddenly posts a digital illustration of a blonde woman being carried by a black, featureless figure and a message bubble with the words: “But I’m too pretty to go to jail!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anna Delvey2.0 (@theannadelvey)

From there, Sorokin’s account was revived with regular postings of illustrations she appeared to have drawn herself as well references to her personal website, annadelveydiaries.com. However, the website is no longer available.

Following her release from prison on 11 February 2021, Sorokin’s Instagram posts became more frequent and she also creates a Twitter account with the handle @theannadelvey.

One of her first tweets after being released was: “Looking for a boyfriend.”

Her Twitter account is still live, but Sorokin has not posted anything since 14 March 2021, when she wrote: “Am I really stuck in this self-imposed prison of characterisation?”

However, her Instagram activity has continued, with Sorokin posting snaps from her day-to-day life post-prison and updating followers about new interviews and projects she has participated in.

But she goes quiet again after 23 March 2021, after she was taken into ICE custody. In her Insider essay, Sorokin claims that her visa overstay was “unintentional and largely out of my control”.

She wrote: “I served my prison sentence, but I’m appealing my criminal conviction to clear my name. I did not break a single one of New York state’s or ICE’s parole rules. Despite all that, I’ve yet to be given a clear and fair path to compliance.”

Her return to the platform and the public eye was welcomed by her fans, which appear to include a few famous faces too.

Under her post about her essay, Uncut Gems actor Julia Fox wrote: “Thank you for the bday wishes!! I was recording when you called.”

Another celebrity that follows Sorokin’s account is The Crown star Emma Corrin.

In her most recent interview, published in The New York Times, Sorokin said she felt sorry “for the way my case is being perceived”.

“I feel sorry that I resorted to these actions that people think I’m glorifying now,” she added. “I feel sorry for the choices I’ve made.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Canadian skaters James and Radford would've laughed had someone suggested a comeback

    BEIJING — Eric Radford remembers marvelling at how China's Zhao Hongbo captured Olympic pairs gold with his wife Shen Xue back at the 2010 Games — at age 36. Radford was just 25 at the time. "I remember thinking 'That is crazy,'" Radford said. Now who's the crazy one? Radford, now 37 and with hair more salt than pepper, was back on Olympic ice on Friday, finishing 12th in the pairs short program with partner Vanessa James, 34, at the Beijing Games. Certainly neither veteran skater saw another Ol

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Five to Know: Kripps wins bronze for Canada's 26th medal as Games come to a close

    BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl

  • This blind gamer winning against sighted ones

    Blindness has never slowed Zoe down. With a lot of patience and determination she can overcome everything, whether in the world of gaming or beyond.

  • Nick Nurse on the time he met Queen Elizabeth II

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse met Queen Elizabeth II during the 2012 London Olympics and he recalled the conversation he had with her before the game vs. the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Notable quotes from the 2022 Beijing Olympics: Feb. 18, 2022

    BEIJING — Here are some notable quotes from the Beijing Olympics on Feb. 18, 2022: "I'm speechless. I thought I had a good chance at a medal this week, more so in the 500 metres where I finished fourth. I had a tough week trying to get over that. It's a big shock to get a medal, it is amazing. It took a lot of belief and a lot of support to turn things around, and I'm really proud." —Speedskater Laurent Dubreuil on his silver medal in the men's 1,000 metres. --- “I’m pretty sad I couldn’t set a

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has led to many more questions than answers. Some skaters think it's time to ask another: Should a 15-year-old be in the Olympics at all? “You want these athletes to have an opportunity to have this be a profession, not a one-year run at it,” Mariah Bell, at 25 the oldest U.S. national champion in nearly a century, said after skating Tuesday. “If we had an age (minimum) limit, I think it would promote that idea of long

  • Boe, Braisaz-Bouchet win Olympic gold medals in biathlon

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Johannes Thingnes Boe looked like his old self again, dominating from the start and holding his composure through the four shooting stages to win the Olympic gold medal Friday in the biathlon mass start race. The Norwegian great threw his arms in the air as he crossed the line in 38 minutes, 14.4 seconds. Martin Ponsiluoma of Sweden only missed one target in the last shooting and left the range chasing Boe. He earned silver, 40.3 seconds behind Boe. Vetle Sjaastad Chris

  • Marie-Philip Poulin might be the greatest Canadian Olympian of all time

    'Captain Clutch' Marie-Philip Poulin is the only hockey player to have scored in four consecutive Olympic gold medal games. On the back of another title in Beijing, it's time to recognize Poulin as the greatest ever to play the women's game and possibly as the greatest Olympian that Canada has ever produced.

  • Bobsledding's Meyers Taylor may retire after Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — She has raced on at least 15 different bobsled tracks in 11 countries. She’s had no fewer than 41 different teammates in her sleds. She possesses more Olympic medals than any bobsledder in U.S. history, with a chance at one more this weekend. She has become an advocate, fighting for equality for women in sports. And she became a wife and mother along the way. After 15 years as a bobsledder, Elana Meyers Taylor has done just about everything she wanted. And now, the finish line mig

  • Bulls sign Tristan Thompson, release Alfonzo McKinnie

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls signed forward/center Tristan Thompson on Saturday night and released forward Alfonzo McKinnie. Terms of Thompson's deal weren't disclosed. Thompson averaged 6.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 34 games this season for Sacramento and Indiana. In 707 games in 11 NBA seasons with Cleveland, Boston, Sacramento and Indiana, he has averaged 9.1 points and 8.5 rebounds. Thompson was traded from Sacramento to Indiana on Feb. 8 in the deal that sent Domantas Sabonis to the Ki

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Auston Matthews' 33rd goal, Jack Campbell's 45 saves power Leafs past Penguins

    TORONTO — The special teams and goalie Jack Campbell provided the right stuff for the Toronto Maple Leafs to pass a challenging mid-season test against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. Campbell made 45 saves against the red-hot Penguins, while defenceman Morgan Rielly scored a dandy goal on the power play and set up a short-handed marker from David Kampf in the 4-1 victory before 8,139 at Scotiabank Arena as relaxed provincial COVID-19 restrictions allowed the building to b

  • Marie-Philip Poulin has 'no intention' of joining ECHL team: agents

    Marie-Philip Poulin has no plans to join the ECHL after leading Canada's women's hockey team to a gold medal in Beijing. Poulin had two goals, including the game-winner, Thursday as Canada beat the United States in the championship game. Marc-Andre Bergeron, general manager of the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions, told the newspaper Le Nouvelliste on Friday that he was interested in signing Canada's captain. Momentum Hockey, the agency that represents Poulin, quickly shot down the idea, releasing a s

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Griffin healthy again, thriving at Duke

    Duke's A.J. Griffin needed time to get comfortable again after missing most of the past two seasons, along with some of this year's preseason, due to injuries. The freshman is thriving now as a shot-maker with size and athleticism, pushing the 18-year-old high on NBA draft boards with potential to grow his game even more. “It’s going to be hard for anybody to come in and just be great right away,” junior Wendell Moore Jr. said. “So it’s been a slow grind and a slow pace. … Now everybody’s seeing