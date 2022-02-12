‘Inventing Anna’ Ending Explained: What Happened to Anna Delvey?

Adam Chitwood
·4 min read

At long last, Shonda Rhimes’ Anna Delvey series is finally here. When the “Grey’s Anatomy” creator signed a deal to make new shows for Netflix, one of her first projects was a limited series based on the true story of the “fake heiress” Anna Delvey. While the Rhimes-produced “Bridgerton” (which she does not showrun) was the first show out of the gate from Rhimes’ banner, “Inventing Anna” is finally here and it is created and showrun by Rhimes herself.

Emmy-winning “Ozark” star Julia Garner plays Anna Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin) in the nine-episode series, while Anna Chlumsky fills the role of the reporter trying to find the truth of the story after Delvey goes to prison. The extra-long finale ties up a number of loose ends, but is the “Inventing Anna” finale what happened in real life? Let’s dig into the fact and fiction below.

Did Anna Delvey Really Hire a Stylist for Her Courtroom Appearances?

Yes, she did. After the press began noticing Anna’s stylish courtroom looks, Sorokin’s lawyer Todd Spodek confirmed he had hired a stylist to assist her. “It is imperative that Anna dress appropriately for the trial,” Spodek said in an email obtained by GQ at the time. “Anna’s style was a driving force in her business, and life, and it is a part of who she is. I want the jury to see that side of her and enlisted a stylist to assist in slecting [sic] the appropriate outfits for trial. However the logistics of dropping off trial outfits at Rikers Island doest [sic] not work in our favor. Thanks.”

The stylist hired was Anastasia Walker, and yes, there was an instance where Anna refused to appear before she was dressed appropriately and the judge got upset.

How True Are the Courtroom Scenes?

Netflix
Netflix

Pretty true. “Fake it until you make it. Anna had to live by it,” Spodek said in his opening statements, and actor Arian Moayed, who plays Spodek in the series, told TheWrap in a recent interview that the dialogue was lifted directly from the transcripts. “The courtroom stuff was shot pre-pandemic,” Moayed explained, noting that he couldn’t remember how much of the closing arguments were taken from the transcripts. “But I do remember that the opening statements that he gives are definitely taken from what Todd had to say. He brought up Frank Sinatra, he brought up ‘you’ve gotta fake it until you make it’, and I found that a really brilliant way of getting into the jurors’ minds that anyone can be in this situation because we’re all a fake thing on Instagram or whatever.”

What Was Anna Sorokin Convicted Of?

Just as in the show, the real Anna Sorokin was convicted of eight charges including grand larceny in the second degree, attempted grand larceny and theft of services.

The show is also true to real life in that Sorokin was found not guilty of an attempted grand larceny in the first degree charge and a count of larceny in the second degree – the latter relating to the $62,000 she allegedly stole from Rachel Williams during their trip to Marrakesh.

“She was interested in the designer clothes, the champagne, the private jets, the boutique hotel experience and the exotic travel that went along with it — everything that big money could buy,” Justice Kiesel said. “But she didn’t have big money. All she had was a big scam.”

On May 9, 2019, Sorokin was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in state prison, fined $24,000 and was ordered to pay restitution for her debts in the amount of about $199,000.

Where Is Anna Sorokin Now?

Sorokin was released from prison on Feb. 11, 2021 – under four years after she was first arrested.

However, in March 2021 Sorokin was taken into custody by ICE for overstaying her visa. As a German national she faces deportation, but as of February 2022, she is still in ICE custody.

Did Anna Sorokin Get Paid for the Netflix Series?

inventing anna julia garner
Aaron Epstein/Netflix

Yes, Insider reported that Sorokin was paid $320,000 for the rights to make a show about her. Although Shonda Rhimes never met Sorokin, she did dispatch Jessica Pressler – the real-life journalist on whom Anna Chlumsky’s character Vivian is based – to conduct interviews with Sorokin while she was in prison. Development of the Netflix series began before Sorokin stood trial.

What Does Anna Sorokin Think About “Inventing Anna?”

Well, she hasn’t seen it yet. Sorokin released an open letter a week before the show’s debut, bemoaning her ICE isolation. “While the world is pondering Julia Garner’s take on my accent in ‘Inventing Anna,’ a Netflix show about me, the real me sits in a cell in Orange County’s jail in upstate New York, in quarantine isolation,” the letter begins. Sorokin went on to add that even if she could watch the show, she probably wouldn’t: “Even if I were to pull some strings and make it happen, nothing about seeing a fictionalized version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Missing B.C. person returns after more than 70 days lost in forest

    Bear Henry says cat food, melted snow and canned beans were lifesavers during the more than 70 days they spent lost in a forest on southern Vancouver Island. Henry says a trip to visit the Fairy Creek protest camp near Lake Cowichan in late November turned into a fight for survival when they took a wrong turn and the van got stuck. Two forestry workers spotted Henry walking on a remote forest service road and took the VIctoria artist to Lake Cowichan.

  • Drag Race season 14 queen Bosco comes out as trans: 'I'm the happiest I've ever been'

    RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 queen Bosco says she feels "surrounded by love and support" after coming out as trans.

  • Queen Jubilee timeline: 33 photos of the Queen's extraordinary life

    2022 will mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee – a celebration of 70 years service as Britain's monarch. Take a look at the Queen's reign timeline. Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee from Thursday 2nd June to Sunday 5th June 2022.

  • Netflix 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 dating show singles make terrible, cringe-worthy first impressions

    Netflix dating show Love Is Blind is back for Season 2 (first five episodes now available with a weekly release until the finale on Feb. 25), but some singles made shockingly terrible, cringe-worthy first impressions.

  • Snoop Dogg calls Super Bowl halftime show 'dream come true'

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Snoop Dogg says he won’t let the big Super Bowl stage rattle his nerves. The ultra-smooth rapper said he will worry about his upcoming halftime performance after the fact. “For me, when performing, I never let the moment get bigger than me,” said Snoop Dogg in a recent interview with The Associated Press from his studio compound in Inglewood, California, a suburb of Los Angeles where the Super Bowl will be held Sunday. He’ll take the stage with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar

  • 5 things the Leafs need in the second half

    The Maple Leafs are winning a lot of games in 2022 but according to Omar on the latest episode of In the Mentions, they still lack the consistency and killer instinct that will required in the playoffs. Here are 5 things Toronto needs for a successful second half.

  • Quads continue to separate the good from the great in men's figure skating

    BEIJING — Yuzuru Hanyu hoped to leap four and a half revolutions into figure skating's history books. In one of the most anticipated moments of the men's singles event at the Beijing Olympics, the Japanese superstar had hoped to become the first skater in history to land a quad Axel in competition. In eighth place after the short program, he had nothing to lose. But the two-time Olympic champion fell as soon as his blade touched the ice upon landing. Twelve years after American Evan Lysacek won

  • Bubble life: China takes COVID sports routine to new extreme

    BEIJING (AP) — Officially, the Beijing Olympics are taking place inside what organizers are calling “the enclosed compound activity area.” That’s a fancy way of saying “a closed loop.” You probably know it better as “the bubble.” And bubbles are now part of the norm at major sporting events. The premise of this bubble is simple: Keep those who passed multiple tests just to get access to the Olympics in, keep the rest of the world — and, hopefully, COVID-19 — out. It has worked for the National B

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • Analysis: With Mills, Nets could be just what Simmons needs

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons is going from one pressure cooker to another with his move from Philadelphia to New York City. He won't suddenly find a less demanding fan base, or a more understanding media. If Simmons was hoping to quietly resume his career out of the spotlight, it won’t happen in Brooklyn. The Nets are a title-contending team playing in the biggest market with lots of national TV games. Their every misstep along the way gets dissected. The Nets can’t provide Simmons with cover fro

  • Delayed by COVID-19, Canada's Messing finally arrives at Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Before he stepped off the Olympic practice rink on Monday, Keegan Messing looked up to the ceiling and breathed out what looked like a big sigh of relief. The Canadian men's figure skating champion practised in Beijing on Monday afternoon, just five hours after landing and less than 24 hours before he'll skate in the men's short program. He passed his arrival COVID-19 test and jumped on the bus to practice with only minutes to spare. The 30-year-old from Girdwood, Alaska, was detained

  • Bouknight says confrontation with coach was misunderstanding

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets rookie guard James Bouknight attributed his sideline confrontation with coach James Borrego on Saturday night to a “misunderstanding,” saying it was about two competitive people trying to win. “We talked through it and it’s all good,” Bouknight said following Tuesday’s practice in his first public comments since the incident. The Hornets were outscored 35-8 by the Miami Heat in the third quarter of a blowout loss at home. Bouknight, who played only the fi

  • Struggling Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Dave Tippett

    EDMONTON — With the Edmonton Oilers on the brink of a lost season and having little salary-cap flexibility available, Ken Holland had really only one option to shake up his team. On Thursday, the Oilers president of hockey operations/general manager fired head coach Dave Tippett and assistant coach Jim Playfair. Holland then named Jay Woodcroft, who'd been coaching Edmonton's AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif., as the NHL team's head coach while bringing assistant coach Dave Manson with him. H

  • Goodell says league won’t tolerate racism or discrimination

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Under a baking California sun, Roger Goodell knew the heat was coming. At his annual Super Bowl news conference, the NFL commissioner was grilled on two hot topics that have put the league under heavy scrutiny: racism and discrimination in hiring. There were other issues that don't shine a positive light on pro football, including threats to the integrity of the sport, and misconduct by players and team executives. A week after former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, w

  • NBC's Tirico coming back from Beijing earlier than planned

    NBC prime-time Olympic host Mike Tirico will have a shorter stay in Beijing than originally planned. Tirico's final show from Beijing will be Monday night. He will fly from China to NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, to host Wednesday's and Thursday's shows before heading to Los Angeles on Friday to anchor Olympic and Super Bowl coverage through Sunday. Tirico will then head back to Stamford for the final week of Olympic coverage. The Games conclude on Feb. 20. Maria Taylor, who s

  • Black members of Biden's Cabinet mark Black History Month

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The six Black members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet on Thursday celebrated Black History Month by discussing their roles, some of which are historic firsts. Actor Taraji P. Henson and athletes Sloane Stephens and Nneka Ogwumike also took part in a separate discussion on the importance of mental health and wellness among Blacks. Cedric Richmond, a former congressman who also is Black and is a top adviser to the president, moderated a conversation about Black leadership with t

  • Chris Boucher on Gary Trent Jr.'s shotmaking ability

    Toronto Raptors centre Chris Boucher wasn't sure what to expect from Gary Trent Jr. when he was traded to Toronto last year for his good friend, Norman Powell. Fast forward to this season and the 22-year-old is turning heads with his all-around game. Listen to 'Hustle Play' wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • Morant, Adams lead Grizzlies to 132-107 rout of Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — Ja Morant scored 23 points, Steven Adams added 17 points and 14 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies routed the Detroit Pistons 132-107 on Thursday night. Desmond Bane added 22 points for the Grizzlies, who have won four straight and seven of eight. Memphis had seven players score in double figures. Jeremi Grant had 20 points for Detroit, which has lost six in a row. Hamidou Diallo added 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Pistons have gone 2-12 since winning five of their first eight ga

  • Ref leaves USA vs. Canada game with bloody face after Amanda Kessel's accidental slash

    Cianna Lieffers left the ice with a nasty cut above her lip, but returned with a bandage to finish the game.