InventHelp Review – How This Company Assists New Inventors With Their Invention Ideas

Over the decades – and centuries – we have seen a variety of incredible inventions that have revolutionized our lives. More recent decades have seen some amazing inventions in all sorts of industries from the tech industry and the medical sector to the automotive industry and more. Modern inventions have helped to change both our personal and individual lives for the better, and many new inventors continue to come up with great ideas today.

One of the issues that some newbies to the world of inventing face is working out what to do with their idea and how to move forward. This can lead to some people giving up on their invention idea because they don’t have anyone to turn to for advice and support. As a result, the world could end up missing out on some fantastic inventions like the ones we’ve already seen over recent years.

The good news is that there are resources that new inventors can tap into if they want to benefit from expert support and guidance, and this includes getting help from the team at InventHelp to get started. With a reputation that spans nearly four decades, this is a provider that has assisted many new inventors with ideas for inventions in a wide range of industries.

If you are considering using InventHelp to provide you with support and assistance during your first invention journey, it is important to learn as much as you can before you make any decisions. You can do this online via their website, other independent reviews, and social media channels.

This review is designed to provide you with some key information through inventor reviews, FAQs, and a rundown of benefits. However, you can also do your own independent research to find out as much as you can about InventHelp and its services.

Some Background Information on InventHelp

So, let’s find out some background information about InventHelp to give you a better idea about this invention company. InventHelp was established back in 1984, and the provider has been assisting new inventors for decades. This means that you can benefit from a company with a solid background in the industry as well as many years of experience.

This provider offers a packaged service to clients, and this includes everything from providing access to companies that are willing to review invention ideas to assisting with patent protection and the creation of a prototype. You can also expect a high level of support and guidance from the team at InventHelp, which can make a big difference to your experience.

Many new inventors have turned to InventHelp for support and assistance over the years, and this has proven invaluable in many ways. While there are no guarantees of success, having the right support available has helped new inventors to enjoy a more exciting journey and stay on track when it comes to moving forward with their inventions.

Below are some of the reviews that have been left by past inventors who turned to InventHelp for assistance with their first invention experience:

“I am using InventHelp for the first time. The team at InventHelp has provided exceptional service for my invention. Everyone is engaged and responsive. I have chosen the full service to get from idea to patents, to prototyping and marketing. I am very pleased with the entire process and strongly recommend InventHelp to anyone who has a good idea… NC.” – Norbert, TX

“Very quick to reply and research my project, giving clear and precise advice. The high level of service and communication is rare! Looking forward to working with InventHelp and moving my project forward. Thank you.” – Len, WA

“InventHelp is the only company to trust with your invention. They are extremely knowledgeable and professional and make a complex field easy. They respond promptly to emails and phone calls and nothing was an inconvenience.” – Juan, VA

“It has been nearly 2 years since I decided on contacting INVENTHELP. From the very first meeting to writing this today it has been a wonderful experience, every time I write an e-mail they quickly respond and answer all of my questions. They are the very best.” – Dan, FL

“This company was amazing, professional, and guided me step by step. I’m so excited to get my product underway and I couldn’t have done it without the team at InventHelp. Would highly recommend to any inventor!” – Galvin, MD

Questions and Answers to Help You Learn More About InventHelp

One of the simplest and most effective ways to learn about InventHelp and its services is to research the company and look at common questions and answers. This will enable you to familiarize yourself with some of the key questions that new inventors ask, and it means that you can learn a lot about the provider to help you to make a more informed decision. Some of the common questions that are asked by new inventors include:

How Old Is InventHelp?

Most new inventors are keen to find a company that has a long and solid reputation in the industry, and this is why a lot of them choose InventHelp. This company is now nearly 40 years old having been established in the mid-1980s. Since that time, it has gone from strength to strength and has helped many new inventors to work their way through the challenging new invention process.

Choosing a provider that has been around for many years can provide you with added reassurance and confidence as a new inventor. It means that you get to benefit from the experience and expertise of the team, and you can use a provider that has a proven track record in the world of new inventions.

The fact that the company has been around for so many decades is also a testament to the quality of its services. Naturally, a company has to prove itself in order to continue doing business, and this makes InventHelp ideal for new inventors that want to use a provider with a solid reputation.

Is the Service Available to Inventors Around the USA?

Another thing that a lot of new inventors want to know is whether the service is available to inventors all around the USA and whether they can access the service based on their location. Well, the good news is that this company has a strong presence across the country, and this makes it more easily accessible to a wide range of new inventors.

The headquarters of the company is located in Pennsylvania, and more than 100 team members are employed at this location alone. In addition, InventHelp has offices in more than 65 cities, not only in the United States but also in Canada. This means that its services are accessible to new inventors in a wide range of locations.

A lot of new inventors are keen to find a provider that is not only established with a long reputation but also has a widespread presence. InventHelp ticks all the boxes in this respect, which has helped to boost its popularity among new inventors.

What Types of Inventions Does the Team Assist With?

Obviously, new inventors come up with a range of different ideas for inventions, and this includes ideas for products in a wide range of industries. As such, many are keen to know whether InventHelp assists inventors with specific types of invention ideas, or whether any new inventor can get support and assistance from the team.

The good news is that InventHelp has assisted inventors with ideas spanning a vast array of industries and sectors. This includes medical and scientific inventions, green inventions, tech inventions, and many others. So, no matter what type of invention idea you have come up with, it is well worth discussing your options with the team. You can learn more about some of the inventions the company has helped with via the Facebook account.

How Much Does It Cost?

Naturally, most new inventors have to focus on costs to ensure the cost of any services they use will fit in with their budget and financial situation. As such, most are very interested to know how much it will cost to get assistance and support from InventHelp, and whether they will be hit with additional fees over time.

As a business, InventHelp does charge a small fee to provide its services, and this fee varies from one case to another. So, you will be able to find out more about the costs involved on an individual basis once you contact the team. However, you should bear in mind that the provider is always very clear about the costs involved and that it is all discussed with you before any contracts are signed or commitments are made.

This means that you don’t have the worry of additional fees being added as you go alone, and you can benefit from clarity and transparency when it comes to the cost of the service. You do receive a lot of support and guidance as well as practical assistance from InventHelp, so for many new inventors, it is well worth paying the fee.

Will Details of My Idea Be Safe?

It is only natural for new inventors to be worried about the safety of information relating to their invention idea. If the details fall into the wrong hands, others could steal design ideas or even claim the idea as their own, which could mean massive problems for the inventor. This is why many are eager to know whether the details of their idea will be safe with InventHelp.

InventHelp is very stringent when it comes to the security of client information and details of invention ideas. They have strict protocols in place, including confidentiality agreements that must be signed by everyone involved in hearing about the ideal. This includes companies that review the ideas of new inventors.

So, given the protocols that the company already has in place, new inventors can be confident that the details of their invention will remain secure and safe. This means additional peace of mind for you, and protection when it comes to your invention.

Will My Invention Be Successful?

Some new inventors are keen to know whether their invention will be successful, and some believe that using service providers like InventHelp means guaranteed success. This is not the case, and it is important to remember that there are no guarantees when it comes to the success of any new invention, even for established inventors.

Inventors are sometimes disappointed to learn that the team at InventHelp cannot and will not ever guarantee the success of their invention. However, it would not be ethical for them to do this, because nobody can guarantee the success of any invention. Without a crystal ball, this is impossible to do, and you will, therefore, never receive any guarantees of success from the InventHelp team.

What you will receive, however, is a high level of assistance and support designed to make your first experience more manageable and enjoyable. This can also help to keep you on track so that you can work your way through the process in a bid to achieve your goals when it comes to your invention idea.

Can I Ask InventHelp Professionals for Opinions?

Some new inventors are keen to find out what the InventHelp team thinks of their invention idea, and whether they think it is a viable one with a good chance of success. Again, this is not something that the team at InventHelp is able to do, as it would be unethical for them to offer personal opinions on the ideas of inventors.

By all means, you can run your idea past people you trust and are close to such as friends and family members. However, the decision whether you press ahead with your invention idea is ultimately yours, and InventHelp team members will never offer their own opinions on this matter. So, if you do want the opinions of others, you should always turn to people you trust and are close to.

What InventHelp Does for New Inventors

The above questions and answers should give you some valuable information about InventHelp, but what does the provider actually do for new inventors? How does it help them, and what sort of support can the team offer? Below are some of the things that InventHelp can do for new inventors who sign up for its services:

Always On Hand for Support and Guidance

One thing that all new inventors need is a high level of support and guidance, and the ability to get this from experts in the field can prove invaluable. Most new inventors know little or nothing about the world of new inventions, and without the right support, many will struggle to move forward with their idea.

InventHelp prides itself on offering excellent levels of support to its new inventors, and this means that you will always have professionals you can turn to if you need help. The new invention process can be really challenging and tough, particularly for newbies, and this support and guidance can prove essential to many.

The support and guidance you get from the InventHelp team can play a big part in how enriching and enjoyable your first invention journey is. It can help to make the process far less stressful and daunting.

Helping with Practical and Crucial Tasks

There are various tasks involved in the new invention process, and some are more crucial than others. Among the most important tasks you need to focus on are getting your invention legally protected, and also getting a prototype sorted out to help generate more interest from businesses and potential investors.

These are among the tasks that InventHelp can assist with by providing practical and invaluable help to new inventors. When it comes to your invention, making sure you have patent protection in place is extremely important. Without this, someone could claim your idea as their own, or another person might come up with the same idea and get it patented before you do. Either way, it can mean big problems for you. By referring you to a legal expert in patent protection, the team at InventHelp can ensure you get this protection into place as soon as possible.

When it comes to your prototype, having something tangible that others can see for themselves can make a big positive difference in terms of generating interest. The team at InventHelp can assist when it comes to prototype creation, and this means that you can more easily show others what your invention looks like, what it does, and how it works.

Enabling Your Idea to Be Reviewed by Companies

A very important benefit you can get when you turn to InventHelp is having access to a database of thousands of companies looking to review invention ideas from fresh new talent. For new inventors that do not have support, getting businesses to review their idea can prove to be an impossible task. So, the ability to get your idea reviewed by interested businesses is a huge boon for any new inventor.

All of the companies on the database have to sign confidentiality agreements, so you can be sure that the details of your invention and safe while also benefiting from getting your idea reviewed. This is something that can definitely give you the edge over other new inventors who decide to go it alone, as you can have access to thousands of businesses that are already able, willing, and keen to review new inventor ideas.

Making It Easier for You to Learn from Your First Experience

One of the additional things that InventHelp can do for you as a new inventor is to help you to learn from your first experience. The path that your first journey takes can have a huge impact on your future. If you have a bad first experience, there is every chance that you won’t want to repeat it. However, if you have an enriching first experience as a new inventor, you are more likely to want to continue inventing in the future.

With access to a wide range of tools, resources, and support, it is much easier for you to learn as you go alone when you have professionals on hand to help. You can use everything you learn to help you through your first invention journey, but you can also use it to assist you with future inventions. So, this is something that will continue to benefit you for as long as you decide to work on inventions.

The above are some of the key ways in which the InventHelp team can assist new inventors.

How New Inventors Benefit from Using InventHelp

So, now you know some of the key ways in which InventHelp can assist you as a new inventor. As you can imagine, this level of support, guidance, and assistance can benefit you in many ways. Below, are some of the ways in which you can benefit from using the services of InventHelp as a new inventor.

A Great First Experience

One of the key benefits that you can enjoy when you go through InventHelp as a new inventor is the ability to enjoy a great first experience. For most new inventors, the prospect of embarking upon that initial invention journey can be a daunting one. However, when you have the right support and assistance from professionals, you can look forward to an experience that is exciting and enriching rather than stressful and frightening.

Learning Curve

As a new inventor, you probably have little or no knowledge of the world of inventions when you first embark upon your journey. It is important to try and learn as you go alone, but if you do not have the right support and guidance, it can be very difficult to do this. When you go to InventHelp for assistance, you get the chance to learn as you go along. This means that you can use your first experience as a valuable learning curve, which is something that will continue to benefit you throughout your invention career.

Increased Confidence

No matter how confident you are about your invention when you first start out, it is all too easy for this confidence to wane if you have nobody to turn to for help. This happens with a lot of new inventors that try to go it alone, and some even end up giving up. When you have the support of professionals, you can benefit from increased confidence, and you’ll find it much easier to maintain that confidence throughout your journey

Staying On Track

Throughout your first invention experience, you need to try to stay on track if you want your journey to run as smoothly as possible. If you don’t really know what you are supposed to do at any given time, and you have nobody to ask or get help from, you can easily lose your way. Fortunately, the high level of support you get from InventHelp makes it much easier for you to stay on track from the first step of your journey to the last.

Pressing Ahead to the Very End

As we mentioned earlier, there are lots of new inventors that decide to give up on their dreams for one reason or another. This is often because they have no idea what to do or how to move forward with their idea. It can also be because the experience can be stressful and difficult without the right support. With the help of the pros, you have a better idea of pressing ahead with your journey to the very end rather than giving up partway through.

Expertise of Professionals

One of the additional benefits for new inventors who use InventHelp is the ability to benefit from the knowledge and expertise of professionals. These are people who have been in this industry for years and have already helped many other new inventors. The ability to work alongside experienced pros can make a big positive difference to your experience as a new inventor, and it is something that can prove invaluable in many ways.

These are just some of the many ways in which you can benefit from using the services of InventHelp as a new inventor.

The Bottom Line

As you can see from this review, there are lots of reasons why new inventors turn to the InventHelp team. Exploring the provider for yourself online and through social media will enable you to find out more about its background, as well as to see what others say about their experiences with the company.

Choosing a provider for your first invention journey is a very important step, and this is why you need to take the time to look at reviews and guides such as this one and to do your own research. With the right provider and team of professionals working with you, you can look forward to a far more enjoyable first experience, and you can get the support and guidance you need from the start to the end of your journey.

