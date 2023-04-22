Who invented school and how do spiders climb walls? Try our kids’ quiz

Lena, 9, asks: who invented school? Aristotle The medieval English The Ancient Egyptians and Mesopotamians Miss Trunchbull Jacob, 7, asks: why is banana peel slippery? Banana peel is coated with a special kind of oil that makes it greasy Banana peel releases a slippery gel when pressure is applied to it Banana peel is filled with tiny slippery ice crystals Banana skins are only slippery in cartoons – in real life no one could skid on banana peel Ryan, 12, asks: why do some things taste sour? Because they contain substances that are acidic, like citric acid Because your mouth produces sour saliva when it is allergic to things Because they contain spicy flavours Because they have lemon in them Arran, 4, asks: how do spiders climb up walls? Their feet have tiny hairs that help them stick to walls They have tiny claws on their feet that dig into the walls to help anchor them They use tiny ladders to help them climb They have an invisible web system that they can cling to Jacob, 7, asks: what is the smartest reptile? The giant tortoise The chameleon The crocodile The monitor lizard

1:C - The very first schools were in Ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia. We know this because of clay tablets left behind – pupils used to write on them like an exercise book. , 2:B - The inside surface of a banana peel is covered in material that is a bit slippy, but not enough to slide all around. However, when you put pressure on it, such as by stepping on it, then a very slippery gel is released that can make you fall over!, 3:A - Food tastes sour when it contains acidic substances such as citric acid, found in lemons and grapefruits, and acetic acid, found in vinegar., 4:A - Spiders have tiny hairs on their feet that give them a large surface area. When they press against a wall, a force of attraction is created, holding them there. Heavy spiders such as the tarantula also have to spin silk from their feet to help them stick., 5:D - Most experts agree that monitor lizards, such as Komodo dragons and Nile monitors, are the most intelligent reptiles. Studies found that some can count up to six. But intelligence can be measured in different ways – giant tortoises have amazing memories.

Molly Oldfield hosts Everything Under the Sun, a weekly podcast answering children’s questions, out now as a book.

