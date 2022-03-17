Invea Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at Keystone Symposia Gut-Brain Axis and Digestive Disease Week (DDW2022)

Invea Therapeutics
·4 min read
Invea Therapeutics
Invea Therapeutics

Poster presentations to feature research on leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning methods to decode the gut-brain axis, innate immunity, and neuroinflammation for target identification and drug discovery

GUILFORD, Conn., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invea Therapeutics, Inc., a global leader in applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to transform drug discovery and development by identifying and accelerating transformative therapies for inflammatory gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary disorders with unmet medical needs, announced today that an abstract entitled, “Using An Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Platform to Identify Mast Cell-Focused Therapeutic Targets for Gut-Brain Axis Disorders,” has been accepted for a poster presentation at the Keystone Symposia Gut-Brain Axis, and a second abstract entitled, “AI-Based Deconvolution of the Gut-Brain Axis and its Therapeutic Implications,” has been accepted for a poster presentation at Digestive Disease Week (DDW 2022).

Invea Therapeutics is currently advancing programs for inflammatory Gastrointestinal (GI) and hepatobiliary disorders, including ulcerative colitis, eosinophilic esophagitis, eosinophilic gastroenteritis/duodenitis, and primary sclerosing cholangitis. The research that will be presented by Dr. Miles DeAngelis at Keystone Symposia Gut-Brain Axis and DDW2022 demonstrates the advantage of using AI and ML to deconvolute the bidirectional communication network of physical, cellular, and biochemical connections between the central nervous system, enteric nervous system, immune system, and GI tract, known as the Gut-Brain Axis (GBA). Dysregulation of the GBA is known to cause several functional and inflammatory GI and hepatobiliary conditions with neuropsychiatric manifestations.

The company’s research has demonstrated the ability to use AI-powered technology to better understand complex biological systems and prioritize targets and drugs that will have the greatest impact on disorders with significant unmet medical needs.

Details of the time and location of the poster presentations are as follows:

Conference

2022 Keystone Symposia, March 21-23, 2022, Fairmont Banff Springs, Banff, AB Canada

Presentation Title:

Using An Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Platform to Identify Mast Cell Focused Therapeutic Targets for Gut-Brain Axis Disorders

Authors:

1Miles DeAngelis, 1Emily Wilkinson, 1Sameer Sharma, 1Meenakshi Chawla, 1Ashok Varma, 3Anita Ganjoo, 1Madan Anant,1Govindan Vijayadamodar, 2Sanatan Upmanyu, 3Aman Kant, 3Steve Okada, 3Salvatore Alesci, 3Krishnan Nandabalan
1 InveniAI® LLC, 2614 Boston Post Road, Suite 33B, Guilford, CT 06437, USA
2 InveniAI® GmBH, Lange Gasse 15, 4052 Basel, Switzerland
3 Invea Therapeutics, Inc, 2614 Boston Post Road, Suite 33AR, Guilford, CT 06437, USA

Session

Gut-Brain Axis (X6)

Poster:

Poster Number: 1017
Poster Session 1, Van Horne C/Presidents Hall
Monday, March 21, 2022, 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM PDT (UTC–7)


Conference

Digestive Disease Week®, May 21-24, 2022, San Diego, CA, USA

Presentation Title:

AI-Based Deconvolution of the Gut-Brain Axis (GBA) and its Therapeutic Implications

Authors:

1Miles DeAngelis, 1Emily Wilkinson, 1Madan Anant, 1Sameer Sharma, Govindan Vijayadamodar, 2Sanatan Upmanyu, 3Anita Ganjoo, 3Salvatore Alesci, 3Aman Kant, 3Krishnan Nandabalan
1 InveniAI® LLC, 2614 Boston Post Road, Suite 33B, Guilford, CT 06437, USA
2 InveniAI® GmBH, Lange Gasse 15, 4052 Basel, Switzerland
3 Invea Therapeutics, Inc, 2614 Boston Post Road, Suite 33AR, Guilford, CT 06437, USA

Category:

Neurogastroenterology and Motility

Sub Category

Brain-Gut Axis (Including Neuroimaging, Vagal Pathways and Neurobiology of Satiety, Obesity and Metabolic Disorders)

Session

Monday, May 23, 2022 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM PDT (UTC –7)

About AlphaMeld® and GBAnk™

AlphaMeld® is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) powered platform that accelerates innovation for the discovery of targets, drugs, and healthcare products and technologies. The platform generates testable hypotheses by taking into account the ideal mode of pharmacotherapy (antibody, protein replacement, siRNA, mRNA, small molecule, cell and gene therapy, and gene-editing modalities), disease severity, gene ontology, disease pathways, proteinopathies, standard of care, emerging innovation, and enabling technologies while factoring in medical, scientific, strategic, and commercial considerations. AlphaMeld’s GBA-focused module, GBAnk, is decoding the underlying mechanisms of inflammation progression from inflammasome activation to matrix remodeling and fibrosis. GBAnk facilitates the identification of drugs and targets that can modulate GBA dysregulation and therefore has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of GI and hepatobiliary disorders.

About Invea Therapeutics, Inc.

Invea Therapeutics, Inc., based in Guilford, Conn., is a leader in applying AI and ML tools to transform innovation across drug discovery and development by identifying and accelerating transformative therapies for inflammatory gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary disorders with unmet medical needs. The company leverages AlphaMeld and GBAnk to harness petabytes of disparate data sets to recognize and unlock value for target and drug discovery. Invea Therapeutics is a spinout from parent InveniAI® LLC. The AlphaMeld platform, owned and developed by InveniAI, is validated with numerous industry collaborations, a pipeline of three clinic-ready programs (via GBAnk), and a discovery pipeline with more than 15 programs focused on the gut-brain axis and inflammasomes.

For more information, please visit: www.inveatx.com | LinkedIn: Invea Therapeutics

Contact
Invea Therapeutics, Inc
Anita Ganjoo, Ph.D.
Corporate Communications
+1 203 643 8041
E-mail: aganjoo@inveatx.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Agilence Unveils Case Management

    Intuitive and Powerful Capabilities Speed Up and Simplify Investigations Agilence, Inc. Agilence, Inc. MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agilence, Inc., the leading loss prevention analytics provider for retailers, grocers, and restaurants, today announced its new case management application designed to streamline, simplify, and speed up incident investigations and accident inquiries. "Theft and fraud continue to be significant challenges. Everything from employee theft to o

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been

  • Hope through unity: Formative 2022 Winter Paralympics come to solemn end in Beijing

    The precarious-yet-formative 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing drew to a close Sunday, with "hopes for peace" serving as the outgoing message. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons delivered a speech centred around the collective desire for unity. "Differences here did not divide us," Parsons said, speaking before an audience that included Chinese president Xi Jinping. "Through this unity we have hope. Hopes for inclusion, hopes for harmony and importantly hopes for

  • Canada earns silver suffering shutout loss to U.S. in Para ice hockey final in Beijing

    Canada's Para ice hockey team will have to settle for silver in Beijing. After a four-year wait to challenge the U.S. for gold again following a 2-1 defeat in overtime at PyeongChang 2018, the Americans defeated the Canadians 5-0 in the gold-medal game on Sunday for their fourth straight Paralympic title. Declan Farmer and Brody Roybal both scored twice and added an assist for the Americans. Josh Pauls also found the net to dash Canada's hopes of claiming its first gold medal since Turin 2006. "

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Ron MacLean's ginormous toque sends hockey world into a frenzy

    HNIC host Ron MacLean looked like he was wearing a holiday stocking on his head during Sunday's Heritage Classic, and the internet went off.