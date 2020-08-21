Invasive ornamental lantana species threatens to destroy 40 percent of India’s tiger habitats, study says

While India talks about the impacts of developmental projects on biodiversity, an exotic plant with pretty flowers has diligently carved its way to degrade its forests. This plant, Lantana camara, is a thicket forming shrub native to tropical America.

Arriving in India as an ornamental plant in the early 1800s, lantana has escaped from gardens and taken over entire ecosystems, now occupying 40 percent of India's tiger range alone.

Multiple hybrid varieties of lantana were brought to India and over the 200 years of its introduction, the varieties have hybridized and formed a complex. The species is now able to climb up the canopy as a woody vine, entangle other plants by forming a dense thicket, and spread on the forest floor as a scrambling shrub.

Lantana is one of the world's ten worst invasive species and a species of >High Concern for India. It competes with native plants for space and resources, and also alters the nutrient cycle in the soil. This invasion has resulted in the >scarcity of native forage plants for wild herbivores. If eaten, the leaves can induce allergies on the muzzles of animals. In some cases, extensive feeding on lantana has led to >diarrhoea, liver failure, and even the animal's death.

Green cover is not always forest cover

Lantana has long escaped India's manicured gardens and has spread across the length and breadth of the country, invading roadsides, fallow plots, agricultural fields, and forests.

A recent >study published in Global Ecology and Conservation reports that lantana occupies 154,000 sq.km forests (more than 40 percent by area) in India's tiger range. Among forests, Shivalik Hills in the North, fragmented deciduous forests of Central India, and Southern western Ghats are worst hit by its invasion.

The study has analysed data from one of the most extensive known systematic surveys done for evaluating the status of invasive plants at multi-landscape scale. These surveys were part of the National Tiger Estimation Project. They were conducted both inside and outside of protected areas in India by the forest guards of respective State Forest Departments and a team of wildlife biologists.

During the survey, the forests in 18 tiger states of India were divided into units of 25 sq.km. Each unit was sampled to record native and invasive plants and human disturbance. In this way, 117,104 plots were sampled across 200,000 sq.km of forest area. Along with this information, data on factors known to facilitate the spread of invasive plants (like soil fertility, water availability, climate, fire, roads, and other human modifications) was used in a model, which was used to predict the spread of lantana in these forests.

Lantana camara growing in the Silent Valley National Park. Image: Wikimedia Commons

This research shows that forests degraded due to human influence and those occurring in warm and humid regions are most affected. Madhya Pradesh, which has the highest reported forest cover in India, was found to have a substantial part of its forests invaded. Likewise, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, which was shown to be 'greening' by >another study, was found to be substantially invaded by lantana.

The study also points out, lantana in India is growing in climatic conditions quite different from its native climate in Central America.

"Nearly 60% of lantana occurred outside its native climatic niche", mentioned Ninad Mungi, a researcher at the Wildlife Institute of India and the lead author of this study. "Lantana can tolerate warmer temperature and more moisture [in India], as compared to its native region. This can help it utilize the changing climate, where most of the native plants are failing," he added.

The models estimate that 3,00,000 sq.km forest area (an extra 44% of forest area) across India is threatened with lantana invasion " which means there is a high risk of biodiversity loss due to lantana invasions in these areas.