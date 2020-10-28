Qatar to investigate 'invasive' exams of woman at Doha airport

Female passengers were strip-searched and subjected to medical exams at Doha airport after a baby was found

Qatar has said it will investigate allegations that women booked on 10 flights were subjected to invasive examinations at an airport in Doha.

The women were checked for whether they had given birth after a baby was found in a bin at Hamad Airport on 2 October.

At least 18 Australians were examined but so were women from other countries, the Australian government said.

Qatar's government has apologised and said the baby girl was safe in medical care in Doha.

It said the infant had been found in a plastic bag, buried under rubbish, prompting an "immediate search for the parents, including on flights in the vicinity of where the newborn was found".

"While the aim of the urgently-decided search was to prevent the perpetrators of the horrible crime from escaping, the State of Qatar regrets any distress or infringement on the personal freedoms of any traveller caused by this action."

Government leaders directed a "comprehensive, transparent investigation" into the incident, with assistance from other countries.

Australia's government said it was receiving assistance from Qatari officials and co-ordinating efforts with "two or three" other nations, but declined to say which ones.

Australian alarm

The invasive searches came to light this week after passengers contacted authorities in Australia.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne revealed on Wednesday a total of 18 Australian women had been examined, five more than reported earlier this week.

Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne said women on 10 different aircraft faced the searches

Australian media has previously reported that all adult women who had boarded one plane from Doha to Sydney were ordered to disembark, before most were body-searched.

They were taken to an ambulance on the tarmac and told to remove their underwear before being examined.

Many were distressed afterwards and had received health support from the Australian government, witnesses said.

On Monday, Australia's foreign ministry had said reports of the women's treatment indicated it was "beyond circumstances in which the women could give free and informed consent".

However, the government has declined to label it as sexual assault while awaiting further details from Qatari officials. Opposition politicians in Australia have called it sexual assault.

Australia has referred the matter to its federal police, but says it will wait on further information before taking more steps.

Australia's foreign department secretary Frances Adamson told a Senate hearing on Wednesday that an Australian diplomatic official had been on the flight heading to Sydney.

She was not subjected to an exam, but reported it back to the ministry immediately.

"I was incredulous that this could have happened," Ms Adamson told the Senate.

"This is not - by any standard - normal behaviour and the Qataris recognise that, are appalled by it, do not want it to happen again."

In its statement, Qatar said it was committed to ensuring the safety, security and comfort of travellers transiting through the country.

Doha's Hamad International Airport has remained open as a key transit hub for international travel amid the pandemic.