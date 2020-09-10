Inuvo to Present at Lake Street’s 4th Annual (BIG4) Virtual Conference on September 17, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, has been invited to present at Lake Street’s 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference, being held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, on a virtual platform.



Inuvo management is scheduled to meet with investors with one-on-one and group meetings to be held throughout the day.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@lakestreetcm.com .

About the BIG4 Conference

Lake Street will host its 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference on a virtual platform, showcasing many interesting and dynamic public growth companies. Executives from approximately 90 publicly traded companies will meet institutional investors in an interactive, one-on-one format. This is an invitation-only event attended by top institutional investors from across the country.

For more information, visit https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big4conference , contact your Lake Street representative, email conference@lakestreetcm.com , or call 612-326-1305.

About Lake Street Capital Markets

Founded in 2012, Lake Street Capital Markets is a full-service boutique investment bank focused on dynamic high-growth companies and sectors of the economy. Our research enables institutional investors to understand emerging secular trends and identify innovative companies best positioned to benefit. Lake Street provides access to capital, mergers and acquisitions advice, and strategic counsel with a focus on building relationships to unlock value and growth. At the core of everything we do is out commitment to providing informed advice and exceptional service for our clients. For more information visit https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/ .

About the IntentKey™

Inuvo’s IntentKey™ is a patented, machine-learning technology designed to mirror the manner in which the human brain instantly associates ideas, emotions, places, people, and objects. It creates an accurate, high-definition picture of consumer intent and sentiment related to a particular topic or item. Inuvo harnesses the power of the IntentKey to discover and reach high volumes of incremental in-market and relevant audiences that are hidden from typical marketing approaches. The IntentKey enables pinpoint media execution reaching consumers throughout the purchasing funnel all the way to conversion.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous, and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers, and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

