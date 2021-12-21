Intruders force grandparents, kids to zip-tie themselves in home invasion, NY cops say

Two men robbed grandparents at gunpoint while they were with their grandchildren in their New York home, police said.

One man dressed as a fake UPS worker and carried a box with a gun inside as he approached the couple’s door on Monday, Dec. 20 in the Bronx, the New York City Police Department said.

WANTEDfor a Robbery inside of an apartment located at 1860 Billingsley Terrace #universityheights #bronx On 12/20/21 @ 7:00 PM Reward up to $3500 Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/iSA6uxrwXk — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) December 21, 2021

When the 60-year-old woman opened the door around 5 p.m., the man disguised as a UPS worker shoved past her and held her and her 63-year-old husband at gunpoint, police said.

The men forced everyone, including their 8-year-old grandson and 6-year-old granddaughter, to zip-tie themselves, police said.

Then they stole two iPhones, an iPad, personal documents and more than $7,500 in cash from a safe and a child’s piggy bank, police said.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Police are still looking for the suspects and ask anyone with information to call the New York Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish at 1-888-57-74782.

Tips can also be submitted at Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Santa Claus and firetruck crew help save family from burning home in New Jersey

Store sold puppies with diseases, parasites, NY lawsuit says. Some died ‘within days’

Woman trying to stop bear hunters unleashes dog, and an attack ensued, VT officials say