Intruder reaches walls of I’m a Celebrity castle in north Wales

Photograph: ITV/Rex/Shutterstock

Trespasser latest headache for producers after Storm Arwen hits and Richard Madeley is taken to hospital





An intruder managed to make their way on to the set of I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! earlier this week after a security breach, ITV has said.

It adds to a cocktail of events connected to the show, as the person was removed with “immediate effect” in the days before adverse weather conditions hit north Wales.

The series has been filmed at Gwrych Castle, near Abergele, during the Covid-19 pandemic. The previous 19 editions were filmed in the Australian rainforest.

The series was forced to abandon its live show on Friday as Storm Arwen hit the UK with wind speeds of up to 98mph.

The Sun reported that the trespasser evaded six levels of security and came within “touching distance” of the castle’s walls.

A statement from the programme said: “A security breach was identified and an intruder was removed from the location with immediate effect. The safety of both our celebrities and our production crew remains our primary concern.”

Richard Madeley, a contestant on the show, left on Thursday after being taken to hospital, breaking the Covid bubble in place.

The daytime-TV presenter had fallen ill in the early hours of the morning after a “challenge” to earn food in which he had offal and fish guts dumped on him.

A day later, the ITV series aired its first pre-recorded show due to weather conditions. Presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly recorded their links early in the evening as part of “precautionary measures” put in place by the broadcaster in response to severe weather warnings.

The duo posted a video filmed outside the castle with wind whipping and roaring in the background.

“You’ve probably heard we’ve had to record the show a bit earlier tonight because of the winds here at Storm Arwen,” said Donnelly.