The Intron Technology Holdings (HKG:1760) Share Price Is Down 37% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Intron Technology Holdings Limited (HKG:1760) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 37%. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 13%. Intron Technology Holdings may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Intron Technology Holdings reported an EPS drop of 38% for the last year. This change in EPS is remarkably close to the 37% decrease in the share price. So it seems that the market sentiment has not changed much, despite the weak results. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

SEHK:1760 Past and Future Earnings April 29th 2020

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Intron Technology Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Intron Technology Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 36% over twelve months (even including dividends) . That falls short of the market, which lost 13%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 4.6%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Intron Technology Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Intron Technology Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

