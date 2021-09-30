Introhive and BoardEx Announce Collaborative Partnership to Support Shared Clients

Joint customers gain access to best-in-class solutions for relationship mapping and data quality management

FREDERICTON, NB, Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- Introhive , the fastest-growing AI-powered sales and revenue acceleration platforms, and BoardEx, the leading provider of executive intelligence and relationship mapping solutions, today announced their formal partnership. The combined offering will enable shared clients to uncover more high-quality connections and business opportunities that accelerate growth.

The partnership is designed to allow clients to expand and update their networks seamlessly, creating a wider network from higher volumes of relationships to:

Source new opportunities

Deepen client relationships

Increase internal collaboration

Mitigate risk

"We are excited to offer our clients a joint solution with BoardEx," said Diana Sapienza, Global Head of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances at Introhive. "With Introhive's advanced AI-powered relationship mapping, automation, and enrichment capabilities and the BoardEx alerts on role and/or company changes at the executive and board level, our clients can better manage their ever-growing networks to spot opportunities sooner and grow their businesses faster."

Backed by a global team of more than 300 research analysts, BoardEx is the leading provider of relationship mapping solutions that enhance business development workflows, integrating seamlessly into an organization's existing relationship database. BoardEx's proprietary relationship mapping algorithm reveals previously unknown connections to a global network of more than 1.5 million business leaders and critical decision makers.

"Having a resilient network is critical to the success of any business and that resiliency relies on the ability to understand and leverage the most impactful professional relationships," explained Jubayer Kalam, Head of Product for BoardEx. "We are excited to partner with Introhive by embedding BoardEx data and insights directly into their environment for our mutual clients."

To learn more about this shared offering or to partner with Introhive, contact Introhive at partners@introhive.com

About Introhive

Introhive is the fastest-growing AI-powered sales and relationship intelligence platforms, with the single largest revenue acceleration deployment in the world with customer PwC. Trusted by some of the world's most recognizable brands, including PwC, Clark Nexsen, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Colliers International, and Plante Moran, the company has been recognized with 2019 and 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ Awards, 2020 and 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, and is Great Place to Work® certified in Canada. Introhive's AI-powered SaaS platform enables organizations to realize the full value of their relationships across the business and to leverage untapped data to drive revenues and increase productivity while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Learn more at introhive.ai.

About BoardEx

BoardEx is a leading provider of executive intelligence and relationship mapping solutions. Organizations trust BoardEx to identify, qualify and map connection paths to 2 million organizations and the 1.5 million people who lead them. BoardEx is a part of Euromoney People Intelligence, a division of Euromoney PLC which provides organizations with unique data intelligence that connects them with the individuals who will have the greatest impact on their goals. Euromoney People Intelligence is comprised of three unique brands: BoardEx , WealthEngine , Wealth-X and RelSci . We empower our clients to build greater relationships, obtain and manage their best talent and reduce commercial risk. Learn more at boardex.com

