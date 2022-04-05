Tryg A/S

Today, Tryg is publishing a newsletter titled “An introduction to IFRS 17”. In the document Tryg is showing the impact on the introduction of IFRS 17 on its 2020 figures, the changes to the financial statements are very limited. Shareholders’ equity and net profit are completely unchanged while the technical result is modestly higher. Tryg is a pure non-life player with a relatively low duration of the liabilities, both assets are liabilities are presented fully at mark to market, these characteristics together with conscious choices ensure stability in the presentation of the results also under IFRS 17.

