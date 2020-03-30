Introducing White Cliff Minerals (ASX:WCN), The Stock That Collapsed 100%

Some stocks are best avoided. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX:WCN) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 100%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 71%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 67% in the last 90 days. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 30% in the same timeframe.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

See our latest analysis for White Cliff Minerals

White Cliff Minerals recorded just AU$15,797 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. For example, investors may be hoping that White Cliff Minerals finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets to raise equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). White Cliff Minerals has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

Story continues

White Cliff Minerals had cash in excess of all liabilities of AU$3.3m when it last reported (December 2019). While that's nothing to panic about, there is some possibility the company will raise more capital, especially if profits are not imminent. We'd venture that shareholders are concerned about the need for more capital, because the share price has dropped 65% per year, over 5 years. The image below shows how White Cliff Minerals's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

ASX:WCN Historical Debt March 30th 2020

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that White Cliff Minerals shareholders are down 71% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 19%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 61% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for White Cliff Minerals (of which 4 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

We will like White Cliff Minerals better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.