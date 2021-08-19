Introducing Stargazer Wallet v2.1: Multi-Chain Support for Seamless Interoperability Between Blockchain Ecosystems

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021/ Today Constellation Network, in collaboration with Stardust Collective, announced a new release of its Stargazer Wallet, a cross-chain functional browser extension wallet for the future of an interconnected blockchain ecosystem.

To date, nearly 20k users have installed the Stargazer Wallet. While previous versions have been limited to Constellation Network's native token, $DAG, Stargazer v2.1 allows users to hold and transact multiple native blockchain currencies. This particular version adds $ETH and the ERC-20 technical standard used for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network, including $LTX, the native token of the Lattice Exchange platform, powered by Constellation's Hypergraph Transfer Protocol (HGTP). In short, users can now store, transact and interact with $DAG, $LTX and $ETH all in one place by importing existing Ethereum wallets either via private key or JSON file. This will open the door to more holders with other currencies, starting with the Ethereum ecosystem, exponentially increasing the wallet's utility.

The release of Stargazer v2.1 is a key step in accommodating all cryptocurrency holders with currencies from any blockchain ecosystem. This will allow Constellation to tap into these ecosystems and partner with different protocols and cryptocurrency projects by enabling them to connect with the $DAG and $LTX communities and token holders. Multi-chain support will not only make Constellation's Hypergraph Ecosystem more accessible and interoperable across various blockchain communities, but will create seamless interoperability between other blockchains and native ecosystems as well.

Multi-chain support is also one of the key cornerstones for enabling cross-chain swaps and liquidity on the Lattice Exchange platform, which will soon allow people to swap currencies beyond $DAG/$ETH as other ERC-20 tokens and blockchain protocols are included in future releases of the wallet.

Lattice Launchpad projects, such as the recently launched $ADS token from Alkimi Exchange, will be integrated into the Stargazer Wallet in the near future. This positions Constellation's product suite as an alternative to the Metamask/Uniswap combination, allowing users to interact with the Ethereum Network, connect seamlessly to Lattice Exchange, and interact with the platform directly.

"Our goal with the Constellation Network Ecosystem is to provide products and services that make it extremely easy to navigate the cryptocurrency industry without worrying about high transaction fees. The Stargazer Wallet is one of the most essential pieces to crypto, and plants the first seed in enabling currencies to flow between different ecosystems. This is a massive step towards giving power back to cryptocurrency holders and mainstream adoption." - Ben Jorgensen, CEO of Constellation Network and Lattice Exchange

Stargazer v2.1 can be found in the Google Chrome Store at: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/stargazer-wallet/pgiaagfkgcbnmiiolekcfmljdagdhlcm

About Constellation Network

Constellation Network is a framework that allows everyone to build and conduct a business on blockchain. Existing blockchain technology does not support the speed, scalability, and economic incentive needed to build applications with robust business logic. Constellation is its own ecosystem, comprising Hypergraph-a feeless network with a reputation based consensus mechanism, the peer-to-peer Stargazer Wallet, and a decentralized finance platform called Lattice Exchange. Constellation's L_0 state channel token standard is an evolution of smart contracts that defines the rules of any business while tapping into Constellation's Hypergraph, powered by rewards. $DAG is the native cryptocurrency that runs on the Constellation Network.

About Stardust Collective

Stardust Collective is a decentralized open source organization with members from all around the world, including Amsterdam, Dubai, San Francisco, Singapore, and Sydney.

The Stardust Collective seeks to advance and evangelize the Hypergraph, its applications, and the $DAG token, through community generated initiatives, dApp buildouts, and resource development.

The organization plays an important role as a bridge between the broader ecosystem and the Constellation team and creates an opportunity to contribute to the Hypergraph ecosystem.

