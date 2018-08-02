Introducing the new Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast

It’s a new Fantasy Football season on Yahoo Sports and we have some exciting news.

We’re starting a fantasy podcast with Liz Loza hosting and also featuring Dalton Del Don, Scott Pianowski. Andy Behrens, Brad Evans and Matt Harmon.

What, a fantasy podcast? No one has ever thought of such a thing before! We get it, it’s a crowded space, but we’re aiming to do something a little different on this show.

We’ll dish out top-notch advice in a fun, informative way but we’re looking to go beyond sit-start decisions. This is about getting big picture strategy to make you a better player. We’ll also aim to break down the walls between analysts and players so we’re not talking at you but having a conversation with you.

Oh, and we won’t take ourselves too seriously because after all, we’re talking about a game about a game.

The Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast will launch on Monday, August 6 and release new episodes weekly before ramping up to twice a week once the season starts. But the good news is that you can subscribe now!

We are available on Apple Podcasts or wherever you download your podcasts.

Subscribe here on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe here on Stitcher

Once you’re subscribed, don’t hesitate to tell all of the fantasy footballers in your life. Have a suggestion on the type of content you’d like to hear in the pod? Tweet us at @yahoofantasy.

We’re excited for the season ahead and hope you are too. See you soon!