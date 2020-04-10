Introducing Moho Resources (ASX:MOH), The Stock That Dropped 20% In The Last Year

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Moho Resources Limited (ASX:MOH) share price has gained some 78% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact, the price has declined 20% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

Moho Resources recorded just AU$213,432 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that Moho Resources will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing.

Our data indicates that Moho Resources had AU$182k more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in December 2019. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. But with the share price diving 20% in the last year , it's probably fair to say that some shareholders no longer believe the company will succeed. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Moho Resources's cash levels have changed over time.

ASX:MOH Historical Debt April 10th 2020

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Moho Resources shareholders are happy with the loss of 20% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 14%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 78%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 7 warning signs we've spotted with Moho Resources (including 5 which is are potentially serious) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

