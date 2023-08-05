Introducing 'The Meringue-tangs' – England Women's new girl band

Katie Zelem (R) is enjoying life with England at the World Cup - Shutterstock/Matt Turner

After all the talk of England’s new-look back three last Tuesday, this weekend the focus is on a new quartet: ‘The Meringue-tangs’, a girl band featuring team-mates Rachel Daly, Keira Walsh, captain Millie Bright and Katie Zelem.

The England players have been amusing the rest of the squad with their singing group on the bus to training sessions and matches. While they aren’t expecting to be troubling the charts any time soon, midfielder Zelem says The Meringue-tangs - inspired by a dessert eaten at the team hotel - are part of the Lionesses’ pre-match entertainment.

“You don’t want to hear us because we are a little tone deaf,” said Manchester United captain Zelem.

“We’re really good at ‘We are family’ (Sister Sledge); we’ve practised that today. We sing a bit of Whitney Houston, things like that, sing-songs. My playlist and that would blow you away. [We sing] ‘Unwritten’ (Natasha Bedingfield), we’re pretty good at that and ‘Torn,’ (Natalie Imbruglia).”

Chelsea centre-back Bright added: “We’ve opened the auditions up to the bus but we’re yet to receive any more … It’s me, Zel, Keira, Rach and we’re trying to get Georgia [Stanway] in there. We can’t really sing, but we have a laugh. Every day, on the way to training, we always put a sing-song on. We like to think that we hit a few good decent notes. You might see us on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ one day, you might not!”

Zelem is stepping up as team’s DJ in the absence of injured long-term skipper Leah Williamson, who supplied the matchday tunes during last summer’s Euros triumph. And as England prepare for Monday’s last-16 meeting with Nigeria, Zelem says there are a lot of different musical tastes to satisfy on the team coach.

“There are a lot of people to keep happy and the honest answer is that I probably don’t,” she said. “Everyone is chirping in with ‘I don’t like this one - play this instead.’ “I try to cater for all the girls.”

Katie Zelem was in a good mood ahead of England's clash with Nigeria - PA/Zac Goodwin

On the pitch, head coach Sarina Wiegman ensured the team were all singing from the same hymn sheet in last Tuesday’s 6-1 victory over China that saw them qualify for the knockout rounds as Group D winners. It was also a special night for Zelem, 27, who was making her first start at senior international level, winning her ninth cap.

Just four months earlier, she feared her summer was over when she found out she had been left out of the squad for April’s international friendlies against Brazil and Australia.

“To be honest when I found out I wasn’t picked for the April camp I actually thought that was my World Cup dream over,” she said.

“That was one of the hardest moments to take, especially following the Euros last year when I wasn’t selected. For a couple of days I really thought that I’d worked so hard all season and it’s just not meant to be.

“The girls were talking a few days ago about how it was a year to the day from them winning the Euros - that was a year to the day that I was sat watching them win the Euros. For me, it just feels like words apart. Football can change so quickly and in my case it really has.”

Katie Zelem is set to start for England against Nigeria - Getty Images/Naomi Baker

Zelem was selected to step up and start against China with Barcelona’s Walsh sidelined with a knee injury, after widespread speculation as to which of the substitutes from their previous matches against Haiti and Denmark would get the nod.

“As soon as I found out I was starting I was over the moon,” Zelem added. “We forget that the reason we’re here is because we perform well for our club every single week. That was the mindset I tried to have. I was so excited afterwards with six goals and some unbelievable ones too. [I was] really proud for myself and my family that we had that moment.”

Walsh, meanwhile, is understood to have stepped up her rehabilitation this week, and on Friday she attended the Central Coast Stadium, England’s training base for the tournament, for the first time since suffering her knee problem against Denmark.

Walsh underwent an individual training programme away from the rest of the squad and the fact she has not flown home for treatment will give fans hope she may return later in the campaign if England progress.