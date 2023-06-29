The Lockdown Files podcast: Follow the Telegraph's Investigations team as they search for the full picture behind the messages

The Lockdown Files is a new five part podcast series by the Telegraph's Investigations team

When Matt Hancock’s WhatsApp messages were leaked to the Telegraph, the journalists working on the project knew it was going to be big.

They spent two months in a hot, stuffy room, poring over exchanges between some of the most powerful people in the country as they sought to respond to Covid19.

Messages between the then Health Secretary and the Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers and advisers were disclosed to the Telegraph by Isabel Oakeshott.

By piecing together the messages with documents from the time, this newspaper lifted the lid on conversations behind controversial decisions which affected all our lives.

From care homes to schools to testing, the Whatsapp chats revealed previously unknown exchanges behind key moments and raised questions about positions Mr Hancock had adopted publicly, including that he had thrown “a protective ring around care homes”.

The messages exposed how Matt Hancock rejected the Chief Medical Officer’s advice to test all residents going into English care homes for Covid and how children were often forgotten during decision making.

The WhatsApp exchanges also exposed how Matt Hancock mounted a “rearguard action” to close schools despite Sir Gavin Williamson battling “tooth and nail” to keep classrooms open.

Commenting on the disclosure, a spokesman for Mr Hancock said the reports were a “distorted account of the pandemic...pushed with partial leaks”.

The spokesman said that the then health secretary had “insisted on testing all those who came from hospitals”.

The Lockdown Files investigation shifted the dial, exposing the extent to which ministers were operating government by WhatsApp and prompting the Covid Inquiry to demand all ministerial chats as part of its evidence gathering.

Now, the Telegraph’s investigations team are going to look at the issues raised for the Lockdown Files podcast.

Follow the journalists as they uncover documents, interview key decision makers and speak to those affected by both Coronavirus and lockdown.

Episode 3: The Case on Care Homes

When Covid19 came to the UK, we were quickly warned that the elderly were among those most at risk.

At least one in three Covid deaths in England occurred in care homes, official data has showed, with MPs and campaigners asking what went so wrong?

By examining Matt Hancock’s WhatsApp messages, a team of reporters were able to shed light on some of the key decisions when they published The Lockdown Files investigation.

But questions still remained.

In this episode of the podcast, the journalists speak to relatives of those who died and ask government ministers if, looking back, they stand by decisions taken.

The team of reporters also uncover documents and a leak raises questions about whether care home residents were protected during the pandemic, as the government promised.

Episode 2: The Road to Lockdown

No leak is ever perfect. Even though the team of journalists were given 100,000 Whatsapps, the messages didn’t provide everything they needed. Not least because there were barely any exchanges from March 2020, the crucial month.

For the team of reporters, the absence of these messages presented a bit of a mystery. As the country prepared for lockdown, what was being said at the highest level?

But there were clues. Some of the group chats did contain messages from that pivotal month. Not only had these exchanges given the team several big stories, but they also offered a starting point to investigate further.

If the reporters couldn’t see these messages, surely the next best thing was to speak to the people in the room when key decisions were made?

Episode two of The Lockdown Files podcast features interviews with two past Chancellors – Kwasi Kwarteng and Nadhim Zahawi; a former Whitehall efficiency tsar, Lord Agnew; Sir Jacob Rees Mogg and Behavioural Insights Team chief executive, Prof David Halpern.

Through their accounts, The Telegraph’s journalists retrace the steps taken by policymakers in those crucial weeks leading up to lockdown.

The interviewees reveal the faulty assumptions and missed opportunities, leading the reporters to ask what would have happened if Britain had taken a different path?

Episode 1: The Leak

In January 2023, reporters at the Telegraph are called into a meeting. The newspaper has got something big.

Matt Hancock’s Whatsapps from when he was the Health Secretary, during the pandemic: 100,000 messages. The reporters start digging.

Listen to The Telegraph’s latest podcast series, The Lockdown Files, using the audio player in this article, or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

