Introducing HEIDENHAIN Education Support Program (HESP) For Manufacturing

The digital revolution meets global vocational training for manufacturing with HESP - the new HEIDENHAIN Education Support Program.

Schaumburg, IL, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To assist in training the next generation of manufacturing professionals, HEIDENHAIN is offering a collection of educational services and products to meet the demands for today’s digitization of data in NC metalworking. This worldwide initiative called the HEIDENHAIN Education Support Program (HESP) promises to bring the latest advancements on the shop floor to current classrooms of vocational training centers, universities, and corporate trainee programs.

Digital services and their remarkable speed are now commonplace and only growing. With HESP, HEIDENHAIN is making its own important contribution to training the next generation of metalworkers by providing highly cost-effective, state-of-the-art resources to educators that can include computer programming stations, software and learning materials for fast and highly accurate milling and turning needs. HESP also includes offers to train the trainers at significantly reduced prices.

HEIDENHAIN’s programming stations are based on the same software foundation as its CNC controls, thus making them ideal vocational training tools to give students the confidence they need to program in the manufacturing world. HESP’s learning materials include practical course supplies for explaining complex topics, as well support posters for the classroom.

Those that are familiar with HEIDENHAIN will especially appreciate the special opportunity for educators to obtain HEIDENHAIN’s Connecting Machining package of functions and its StateMonitor MDA software, as well as the option of its online HIT (HEIDENHAIN Interactive Training) program. Full program details are available on the HESP microsite: www.hesp.heidenhain.com

About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. Here nine company brands are represented. More information at: www.heidenhain.us/about-us

