Introducing: The Esquire Edit 2021

Photo credit: David Lineton

We're proud to present the fourth edition of the Esquire Edit, our do-everything capsule collection of autumn essentials made in collaboration with Liberty and nine of our favourite menswear brands.

This year's offering features some of the best loafers, denim, outerwear and shirting money can buy, from the likes of Oliver Spencer, Sunspel, and NN07. As ever, all of the special-edition staples are linked by a common colour detail, which for 2021 is a soft and smoky off-white.

The collection will be available in-store and online at Liberty, as well as the brands’ respective websites and stores, from the 15 October. Take a look below.

SHOP THE ESQUIRE EDIT 2021

Kirk Originals

Photo credit: Esquire

SHOP

Founded in 1919, Kirk Originals is one of the best in the business. These Kirven frames, shaped from tortoiseshell acetate, are finished with Esquire off-white detailing.

£225

Ally Capellino

Photo credit: Esquire

SHOP

A pouch will always come in handy, and the leather of this Ally Capellino number will take on a patina as you use it, only making it cooler as the years go on.

£50

Anderson’s



Photo credit: Esquire

SHOP

Anderson’s makes all of its belts in Italy and is really the foremost name in the industry, offering that perfect mix of supreme function and classic, timeless form.

£90

NN07



Photo credit: Esquire

SHOP

A complete essential for any winter wardrobe, NN07’s Silas overshirt, realised in Esquire off-white, features two chest pockets and is cut with a square, boxy hem, so is perfect for layering up over knitwear and sweats.

£130

EDWIN

Photo credit: Esquire

SHOP

An icon of the denim universe, EDWIN has been making incredible jeans since 1947. For this year’s Edit, we have a special edition of the regular tapered fit in Japanese rainbow selvedge denim — the ultimate go-anywhere, do-anything pair of jeans.

£190

NN07

Photo credit: Esquire

SHOP

The first graphic knit to feature in the Edit, but what a knit it is. Dress up with trousers and black lace-ups, or dress down with the Edwin jeans and a pair of trainers

£200

Ally Capellino



Photo credit: David Lineton

SHOP

Ally Capellino is one of the stalwart brands in leather accessories, and the Hoy backpack, with its Calvert leather and webbing straps, is super tough, but also equipped with clever storage.

Story continues

£650

YMC



Photo credit: Esquire

SHOP

Named in honour of skate legend Tony Alva, these YMC trousers are a testament to slacker style: loose cut, with a tapered, gently cropped leg and a drawstring waist. Worn with the Doc Savage shirt, they complete the essential un-suit.

£150

Oliver Spencer

Photo credit: Esquire

SHOP

Made by one of our favourite designers, this cardigan has real Steve-McQueen-in-the-Hamptons vibes. It’s snug, and will look great with a certain pair of mid-blue denim jeans.

£270

YMC



Photo credit: Esquire

SHOP

Made in black seersucker, with Esquire off-white detailing, YMC’s Doc Savage shirt treads the line between utility and elegance. It has the workwear vibe, but the seersucker elevates everything to an altogether sleeker place.

£150

Duke + Dexter

Photo credit: Esquire

SHOP

One of the surprise essentials of the season, we couldn’t launch this year’s Edit without a pair of two-tone penny loafers. These are by Duke + Dexter, one of the most exciting brands in the UK.

£240

Sunspel

Photo credit: Esquire

SHOP

Sunspel's classic loopback sweatshirt — in Esquire off-white with contrast collar detailing — is cosy and warm and perfect for lazy days, but plenty slick enough for work, too.

£135

Liberty

Photo credit: Esquire

SHOP

The prints at Liberty are world-famous, so we’re delight to have an exclusive for the Esquire Edit. This scarf is a cotton and silk mix, so it’s extraordinarily soft, but with a weight suitable for the chilly winter months.

£210

Sunspel

Photo credit: Esquire

SHOP

Sunspel’s classic Riviera polo was originally tailored for Daniel Craig’s James Bond in Casino Royale, so not only does it offer that enduring style, but we know it can also handle the rigours of the life of a Double-O.

£115

Sunspel

Photo credit: Esquire

SHOP

Sunspel’s mastery of cotton basics is unparalleled, as this two-tone T-shirt attests. Lightweight, ultrafine, long staple Pima cotton — and, above all, the perfect fit.

£80

You Might Also Like