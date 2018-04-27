Introducing the 'Digging in with J.P. Arencibia' podcast

Our weekly Blue Jays podcast begins now. (YCS)

Welcome to “Digging in with J.P. Arencibia”, our weekly Toronto Blue Jays podcast.

All season long we’re going to be bringing you insight with J.P. drawing on his years of MLB experience, with a rotating cast of Blue Jays past and present joining us as guests.

We’re going to be telling behind-the-scenes stories, breaking down the X’s and O’s, and having fun with the lighter side of baseball.

In our first episode, J.P. and I are joined by Blue Jays centre fielder Kevin Pillar who goes in depth on his three-steal inning, on-field fashion, and his prolific rib-eating career.

Check out the full podcast here.