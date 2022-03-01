Introducing our collectors' edition April issue cover starring Harris Reed

Photo credit: Philip Sinden

To celebrate the opening of the V&A's groundbreaking exhibition Fashioning Masculinities: the Art of Menswear, we have produced a special collectors’ edition of our April issue with Harris Reed. Photographed by Philip Sinden at the museum itself, the unique cover has been created in collaboration with the visionary designer, who wears one of his signature iconoclastic creations, in honour of Reed’s contribution to the exhibition.

“Every single day is a fight when you’re the outlier,” Reed writes exclusively for Bazaar in the accompanying feature inside. “But it’s worth the fight. It’s hard to hear things like ‘Ew, that’s gross, why is there a man in a dress?’, or to make some people realise that wearing a blouse doesn’t mean that you’re anything more than someone who just wants to have fun with fashion.”

The exhibition features Reed’s “Fluid Romanticism”, an ensemble he designed when he was still studying at Central Saint Martins. “I couldn’t find anything to wear that really reflected who I was,” he writes. “So I created this pink moiré outfit with a puffed-sleeve blouse, amazing flares and a big lace and black velvet cravat. I made it while I was probably eating chicken nuggets on the floor in my halls, and it has a cigarette burn in one of the sleeves, left by someone at a party hosted by Donatella Versace that I snuck into when I was 19.”

In recent years, Reed has dressed everyone from Iman to Emma Corrin and Emma Watson, but Harry Styles was one of the first to wear his clothing on stage - and the first time he did so was a career-defining moment.

"When Harry first wore my designs on stage in 2017, my Instagram followers jumped 100,000 in about an hour," he recalls. "It made my teachers at the time shut up about there being no commerciality in fluidity, and it stopped everyone calling me a costume designer or saying I had unrealistic dreams. It was like, “You know what? People are ready for change.”’



For Reed, gender fluidity is ultimately about being your "most authentic self", he writes. "It’s a space where you’re not abiding by any societal rules of being a set gender with pre-empted expectations of who you should be."

Read the full piece by Reed, in which he reflects on his own self-confidence, his experience of coming out, and what the work of Gucci’s Alessandro Michele means to him, in the new issue issue. The collectors’ edition of Harper’s Bazaar’s April issue is available to buy exclusively at the V&A and its online shop from 3 March.

‘Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear’, in partnership with Gucci and with support from American Express, is at the V&A, from 19 March to 6 November.



