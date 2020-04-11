Introducing Befesa (ETR:BFSA), The Stock That Dropped 29% In The Last Year

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 29%. That's well bellow the market return of -11%. Because Befesa hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Furthermore, it's down 26% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 20% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Befesa had to report a 10% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 29% share price fall. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 11.22.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

XTRA:BFSA Past and Future Earnings April 11th 2020

It is of course excellent to see how Befesa has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Befesa stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Befesa the TSR over the last year was -27%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Befesa shareholders are happy with the loss of 27% over twelve months (even including dividends) . That falls short of the market, which lost 11%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 26% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Befesa (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

