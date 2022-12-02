Introducing Alvarez and Bavaro, Modesto’s new unopposed councilmen

The Modesto Bee Editorial Board
·6 min read
Kevin Valine/kvaline@modbee.com

The Modesto Bee Editorial Board brings candidates into voters’ living rooms with recorded debates before each election, providing a uniquely helpful way for people to get to know those leading us.

That didn’t happen this fall with Eric Alvarez and Nick Bavaro, because neither had an opponent in his Modesto City Council races. Because they will play key roles in city government — spending tax money, shaping police reform, deciding a future use for the old Municipal Golf Course, weighing whether to lift a cruising ban and much more — the Editorial Board interviewed both.

This was a discussion, not a debate. But viewers will still experience the informative back-and-forth that many have come to appreciate in recorded Bee forums.

See the entire 46 minutes at modbee.com/opinion. Below are excerpts, edited for space and clarity.

Also new to the council is Jeremiah Williams, representing north-central Modesto’s District 5. He dived into many of the same topics in a Bee debate with his opponent a few weeks ago, which also can be viewed at modbee.com/opinion.

All three were sworn in Tuesday. Alvarez represents District 2 in west and south Modesto; Bavaro, District 4 in southeast Modesto.

Modesto Bee: Do you have a relationship with your predecessor?

Eric Alvarez: Tony Madrigal, I stand on his shoulders and other Latino leaders before him.

Nick Bavaro: I’ve known Bill Zoslocki for 30-plus years, he’s a neighbor down the road, and he was one of the business people who asked me to consider running for his seat.

Bee: What are your priorities for money from Measure H, the sales tax increase?

Alvarez: Faster response times for law enforcement; I’ve had community chats with neighborhood groups on the west side and the King-Kennedy area, that’s what folks are really concerned about. In addition, trees and park maintenance.

Bavaro: Being good stewards of taxpayer money is not good enough; we have to be excellent stewards. No. 1 is public safety. I would like to see an investment with the police department to attract more officers, park rangers and CHAT people. I’d like to see all 10 fire engines with advanced life support. The elephant in the room is the homeless population camping in our parks, in our river and creek sides, in our alleys of downtown businesses.

Bee: What is the priority in your district specifically?

Bavaro: I held several meet-and-greets, and the main concern is traffic and speeding in neighborhoods.

Alvarez: In my community chats, one of the biggest things that continually comes up is affordable housing. We have the Muni golf course that is a prime location for some sort of housing development and-or green, open space. What residents want is a solid compromise to consider both.

Bavaro: I agree with Eric. A portion of green area, maybe tie into the Tuolumne River area, and you need some affordable housing.

Bee: What do you think of police reform, known here as Forward Together?

Bavaro: I talked to the family of a victim shot and killed by a police officer. I will be prepared to vote, no question, on this issue.

Alvarez: An important element for the underserved community and communities of color is that the oversight board mirrors the composition of the community. And as we learn what works (elsewhere) and what doesn’t, it can be calibrated to ensure successful function.

Bee: Should Modesto’s police reform include an independent auditor?

Alvarez: Generally, it’s a good check and balance. An element is that they have a law enforcement background.

Bavaro: If I support this, it would have to include not only an independent auditor but also a citizens commission as well. You have to have both.

Bee: What do you think of Modesto’s ban on cruising?

Alvarez: It is an antiquated policy that needs to be updated to fit modern times. Sacramento lifting its ban has been relatively successful. We can use what works (there) here in Modesto.

Bavaro: I couldn’t say it any better. Eric and I are on the same page.

Bee: Discuss your approach to consensus on the council. Will you be a team player, or bring an independent voice?

Bavaro: I have been told I’m more persistent than patient. There are things I want to see done and I’m going to push the envelope on those issues. If you look at my history in business and in public, I’m not one to go along just to go along. I’m one who likes to debate and work to a solution.

Alvarez: I pride myself on being prepared with due diligence to come to the table with my own perspectives. The more diverse perspectives around the table, the more creative solutions we will have. That’s the root of democracy. When other folks with differences of opinion have substantive dialogue, they generate creative ideas and out of those ideas come solutions.

Bee: Share your thoughts on a stadium in downtown Modesto.

Alvarez: I’m open to some city investment, but we need to ensure there is a good balance of private funding so taxpayers are not shouldering that cost and it becomes a burden.

Bavaro: We just got a sales tax (increase). Voters entrusted us to keep our word on priorities listed in the campaign: public safety, maintenance, blight, homelessness — not one word was mentioned about a stadium. I certainly am not going to throw a curve ball to my constituency and now say we’re going to use taxpayer money for the Great Valley Coliseum project. If it’s going to be a great development, investors are going to see there is an opportunity to make money — hey, I’m all for that.

Bee: Any closing thoughts?

Bavaro: Eric is the future of Modesto. He’s a bright, caring young man, well-prepared. He is an asset, without doubt, on the City Council and I look for good things from Eric. Under the leadership of our mayor, this is a strong, functional council with the goal of making Modesto a better place to live, work, and raise a family. We’re going to have great debates and discussions, but I know everybody is on the same page on those values.

Alvarez: I lean into Nick for his wisdom. The rest of the current City Council is a reflection of the diversity and culture of the city of Modesto at large, and it’s really, really cool to be part of that. It’s a leap forward for Modesto in terms of reflective government. I’m looking forward to putting Modesto first in all of our decision-making.

