Introducing ABAGA VELLI, the London-Based Brand Loved by Little Simz

London-based design label ABAGA VELLI only launched in early 2022, and already the brand has amassed a cult following among the U.K.'s leading cultural tastemakers. Fans of the brand include Little Simz, John Boyega and Micheal Ward who have frequently worn creative director Ademide Udoma's made-to-order designs.

Specializing in utilitarian clothing with artisanal details, the brand seeks to foster a sense of community and culture with lived experiences and research at the heart of everything it does. With a distinct focus on engineered tailoring and tactile fabrics, ABAGA VELLI is due to launch its first ready-to-wear collection early next year.

Titled "COUP 001," the collection draws inspiration from themes of street elegance and contemporary lifestyle dressing, offering a modern take on traditionally formal clothing. Featuring a range of drop-shoulder jackets with raw shirts and pleated trousers, "COUP 001" is made in London using fabrics sourced from around the world.

ABAGA VELLI's first RTW collection will launch through selected retailers in January 2023.