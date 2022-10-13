Introducing the 2023 Pioneers Competition for the World's Best Climate-Tech Innovations

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Bloomberg

BloombergNEF's annual Pioneers competition identifies game-changing technologies or innovations with the potential to accelerate global decarbonization. After more than a decade, we have recognized 129 companies as leading innovators in the fight against climate change.

The competition focuses on three specific challenges in the transition to a net-zero world. This year, BNEF is looking for innovations across hydrogen, metals and materials, and food production.

The 2023 program launches on October 11, 2022, receiving applications here.

Click here to read the full program details.

