We will introduce law against 'Love-Jihad' in next Assembly session: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (Photo/ANI)

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], December 8 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that his government will introduce a law against 'Love-Jihad' in the next Assembly session, while the anti-cow slaughter bill will be introduced during the ongoing winter session of the Karnataka legislature.

"We had introduced the cow slaughter prohibition bill earlier but Governor sent it back. I have asked Law Minister to introduce it in the current session, probably he will introduce the bill tomorrow (Tuesday) or the day after. We are thinking to introduce a law against 'Love-Jihad' next session," Yediyurappa told reporters yesterday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister R Ashok has asserted that the State Government will discuss the model of the cow slaughter bill with Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, revise it and bring the bill.

The issue of "love jihad" has been on the boil for the past few weeks after the death of a 21-year-old college student, who was shot point-blank outside her college allegedly by a stalker and his friend in Ballabgarh in October.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had promulgated the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020 to deal with the religious conversion for the sake of marriage.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also proposed to bring laws to curb "forced religious conversions".

Replying to a question regarding Tuesday's "Bharat Bandh" called by the protesting farmers against the farm laws, Karnataka Chief Minister said that these strikes are meaningless.

"Our governments (State and Centre) are pro-farmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is always with the farming communities. These Bandhs will cause loss to the common people," he added. (ANI)